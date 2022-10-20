Liz Truss has stood down as leader of the Conservative Party

The Prime Minister has resigned after just 44 days in office.

Liz Truss became the shortest-serving PM after stepping down on Thursday (20 October). She had been in office for just six weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has demanded a general election “now” following Ms Truss’s resignation. The leadership race to replace Ms Truss as the Prime Minister will take place over the next week.

But who are in the frame to replace the Ms Truss in Number 10? Updating list of candidates and the rules for the leadership contest:

Who is standing to replace Liz Truss?

The leadership election will take place over the next week, the Prime Minister announced. The new leader is expected to be in place by 31 October, Sir Graham Brady said earlier.

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and even Boris Johnson have been names that have floated around as potential replacements for Ms Truss in recent days. However no Tory MP has formally thrown their hat into the ring as of yet at the time of writing (2.30pm on 20 October).

Rishi Sunak’s allies have said he is “certain to stand”, the Guardian ha

Steven Swinford, Politics Editor The Times, has reported that Boris Johnson is ‘expected’ to stand in the leadership election. He resigned as Prime Minister in July.

Another name being rumoured is Kemi Badenoch, who stood in the summer, with the Telegraph reporting that she is considering another bid to become Conservative leader. Suella Braverman, who resigned as home secretary on Wednesday, is expected to run again according to The Guardian.

The bookies favourites to be the next Prime Minister are:

Rishi Sunak 13/8

Penny Mordaunt 9/2

Ben Wallace 9/1

Boris Johnson 16/1

Who is not standing to replace Liz Truss?

Allies of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would not be standing for the Tory leadership. He became the Chancellor of the Exchequer last week following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng. Mr Hunt ran against Boris Johnson in 2019.

Sources close to Michael Gove have also ruled out a leadership bid, the Mirror reports. Mr Gove has previously stood for Conservative Party leader in 2016.

How will the leadership election work?

Announcing her resignation outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday (20 October), Ms Truss said that the leadership election will take place over the next week. The rules are set to be confirmed later today.

1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady has said he expects Tory members to be involved in choosing a new party leader.

Asked if the party faithful will be included in the process, he told reporters: “Well, that is the expectation.

“So the reason I’ve spoken to the party chairman and I discussed the parameters of a process is to look at how we can make the whole thing happen, including the party being consulted, by Friday next week.”

Sir Graham added: “I think we’re deeply conscious of the imperative in the national interest of resolving this clearly and quickly.”

However he was vague about whether one or two candidates would be likely to run for the Conservative Party leadership. He told reporters: “The party rules say there will be two candidates unless there is only one candidate.”

Asked what happens if one candidate drops out, Sir Graham said: “If there is only one candidate, there is only one candidate.” Pressed on whose idea it was to truncate the process into one week, he said: “I think it’s a matter on which there is a pretty broad consensus”.