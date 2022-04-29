The MP has had the party whip suspended as the investigation into claims of watching porn in the chamber continues

The Tory MP who was reported to have watched a pornographic video in the House of Commons has been named.

Neil Parish has had the Conservative whip suspended after he was put under investigation following the claims.

Mr Parish is said to have watched a pornographic video on his mobile phone while sitting inside the chamber, with at least two colleagues corroborating the story during a regular meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday evening.

Who is Neil Parish?

Neil Parish, 65, has been the Member of Parliament for Tiverton and Honiton since 2010.

During his time as an MP, he served on the envrionment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee. He also served as Chairman of the 1922 Committee in 2010.

Prior to standing as an MP in the Devon constiuency, Mr Parish served as a Member of the European Parliament for South West England from 1999 until 2009.

What has Neil Parish been accused of?

It was reported that during a regular meeting of Tory MPs on 26 April, an incident was raised in which a male minister was accused of watching a pornographic video on his mobile phone while sitting in the House of Commons.

The story was corroborated by at least two colleagues who are said to have witnessed the incident inside the chamber.

The identity of the MP in question was initally not released to the public, however the name was passed to the Conservative chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris who launched an investigation.

Mr Parish was eventually named after it was confirmed that he had reported himself in relation to the accusations.

A spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

What has been said about the accusations?

Mr Parish has said that the video played “accidently” on his phone, adding that he was still fufiling his duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton while “cooperating fully” with the investigation.

Prior to being named, he spoke about the accusations to GB News, denying that there was a culture of sexism and misogyny at Westminster

He said: “We’ve got some 650 Members of Parliament in what is a very intense area.

“We are going to get people that step over the line. I don’t think there’s necessarily a huge culture here but I think it does have to be dealt with and dealt with seriously and that’s what the whips will do.”

The claims of an MP watching porn while in parliament has been met with digust from colleagues.

Labour has called Mr Parish’s alleged behavious “disgusting”, with shadow leader of the House Thangam Debbonaire saying: “The Conservatives knew for days about the disgusting behaviour of one of their MPs and tried to cover it up.

“From the Owen Paterson scandal to their failure to act against their paedophile MP Imran Ahmad Khan, this is a Government rotting from the head down. Britain deserves better.”

The Liberal Democrats have called on Boris Johnson to demand Mr Parish’s resignation after his identity was revealed.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “If Boris Johnson had any shred of decency left, he would tell Neil Parish to resign immediately.

“In any other workplace this would count as gross misconduct and the person responsible would lose their job. Parliament should be no different.

“We don’t need to insult the women MPs who witnessed this with a lengthy investigation. All his bosses need to do is ask for his devices and look at his viewing history, this isn’t rocket science.”

The claims came as questions were raised about the culture of sexism and misogyny within Westminster, after the Mail on Sunday ran a story in which an unamed Tory source compared deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct for crossing her legs in the House of Commons.