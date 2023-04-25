The UK has begun its evacuation of British nationals from Sudan after a three-day ceasefire was agreed.
Military flights will depart from an airfield outside the capital, Khartoum, and priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children, the elderly, and people with medical conditions. There is no word on anyone having been evacuated yet - but reports suggest a British C130 Hercules plane has landed at the airfield.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the operation would begin on Tuesday (25 April) morning after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee heavy fighting. Cleverly told citizens not to travel to the airfield unless they are contacted, and warned that the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice during the “volatile” truce.
In a statement, he said: “The UK Government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.” It comes after rival military factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire from Monday night (24 April) in Sudan, where at least 400 people have been killed in fighting since 15 April.
Communication with British nationals in Sudan is ‘patchy’, says Defence Secretary
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said communication is “very patchy” with British dual nationals in Sudan, but insisted efforts are being made “where possible” to invite them to the airport.
Asked about the evacuation efforts, he told the Defence Committee: “Communication is very patchy and very small. They are being called forward by the Foreign Office.”
Wallace added that “blanket conditions” were being produced to assist people in determining whether they should head to the airport, because direct communication is proving so challenging.
Families trapped in Sudan ‘running out of food'
Sami Atanabi, who lives in Cambridge, told NationalWorld late editor Amber Allott that he had been going backwards and forwards with the UK Foreign Office for days now, trying to work out how to best help seven family members in Khartoum.
He told NationalWorld these family members included his 88-year-old aunt, her 67-year-old son who is disabled, another son and his wife, and their three young children. All but his sister-in-law were British nationals.
“They’re running out of food… It’s not acceptable. You can’t leave an 88-year-old woman like this,” he said.
Mr Atanabi registered them with the Foreign Office this morning, but said despite government messaging that priority would be given to the most vulnerable - including families with children and the elderly - they had not been contacted for evacuations. The family are now one of many resorting to Plan B, he said, and are currently waiting on a bus which will take them out of the city, across 1,000 kilometres to the Egyptian border.
“My cousin is incredibly distressed as to whether he’s making the right decision… He feels abandoned,” Mr Atanabi said. “Their life has been completely turned upside down, but the most dangerous part is yet to come. They still need to make their way out of the city”.
No evacuation flights have taken off yet
Around 120 British military personnel are at the airfield near Khartoum to help with the evacuation effort, but reports suggest that no flights have taken off yet.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “As of 11am this morning, the processing centre, the reception team of Border Force and Foreign Office, were now up and running on the airfield in Sudan.”
He added: “Currently the airfield is run by the German military and, depending on how long they stay, we will stand ready and prepared to take over from them should they decide that their evacuation is finished.”
Foreign Office backtracks on advice to Britons trapped in Sudan
The Foreign Office has urged British passport holders and their family members to head to Wadi Saeedna airfield, located to the north of Khartoum, “as soon as possible” in order to board evacuation flights.
Initially, ministers said British nationals should not travel to the evacuation site until they are asked to do so by the Foreign Office.
'No law and order' in Khartoum
A British dual national stuck in Sudan has said there is “no law and order” in Khartoum as he waits to hear from the Foreign Office about the evacuation.
Musab told the BBC’s World At One radio programme that officials had said they would firstly take elderly people, people with medical conditions and those in families.
Asked about his own situation, he said: “It all depends on the ceasefire, whether it will hold or not.
“The one thing I didn’t like is they (the Foreign Office) asked people to come to the airport which is very risky because you should have main meeting points in the specific areas people can go to and then they can get on a bus and go to the airport, but if you ask people to go the the airport by themselves its very risky.”
Why is there fighting in Sudan?
Although civil unrest in Sudan has a long history, dating back to its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956, most of it has occurred in isolated tribal regions far from Khartoum, my colleague Alex Nelson reports.
The chaotic scenes of fighting with tanks, truck-mounted machine guns, artillery, and warplanes in densely populated areas of the capital are unprecedented.
A power struggle between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese armed forces, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, is the reason behind the sudden eruption of violence in the country.
The two were once close allies, and worked together to plan the military takeover of Sudan in October 2021, which short-circuited the country’s democratic transition. Recently, talks to resume the path towards democracy had been in progress.
Generals Burhan and Dagalo agreed to a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy organisations under international pressure, but the agreement was ambiguous on crucial issues of contention, like how the RSF would be incorporated into the armed force and who would have ultimate control.
The agreement’s signing was repeatedly delayed due to escalating hostilities between the two men, and now, both have remained steadfast, declaring that they will not negotiate.
Brits evacuated from Sudan will first travel to Cyprus
UK passport-holders evacuated from Sudan will be first taken to Cyprus before being brought back to the UK, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “They will bring British nationals to Cyprus and then we will be facilitating their travel on to the UK.”
He said evacuation flights will go on for “as long as possible”, “with consideration to the risk of both UK personnel and British nationals”.
Downing Street updates on Sudan evacuation
Rishi Sunak authorised the evacuation of British nationals late last night, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister made the decision late last night. This is something that the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary and others have been working on for some time now.” He added that just over 2,000 British nationals have registered in Sudan with the Foreign Office.
RAF plane flying from Khartoum to Cyprus
An RAF C-130 transport carrier has been seen on flight trackers leaving an airbase north of the Sudanese capital, apparently ferrying evacuees to the UK’s Akrotiri airfield in Cyprus.
Around 2,000 citizens having registered with the Foreign Office to be evacuated.
How many British nationals are in Sudan?
According to one estimate, there could be up to 4,000 British nationals stranded in Sudan, my colleague Alex Nelson reports.
Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I suspect that we are well over a thousand who wish to be evacuated. Sometimes these are large families. I suspect we could be looking at 3,000, 4,000 plus.”
British tourism in Sudan is relatively limited due to the country's political and security situation, and the UK government advises against all travel to certain areas of Sudan, and all but essential travel to the rest of the country.
However, for those who do choose to travel to Sudan, there are a few tourist attractions that may be of interest, such as the ancient pyramids at Meroe and the historic city of Khartoum, where visitors can see landmarks such as the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and the Mahdi's Tomb.
It's worth noting that Sudan is not a mainstream tourist destination and does not have the same level of infrastructure and amenities as other popular tourist destinations.
As such, the majority of those British nationals currently stuck in Sudan will be those who have chosen to live in the country.
The reasons for emigrating to Sudan vary depending on the individual, but some common reasons include working for international organisations, such as the United Nations or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), or for British companies with operations in Sudan.
Some may also have family or personal connections to the country. In recent years, Sudan has also been a destination for aid workers and refugees fleeing conflict and instability in neighbouring countries.