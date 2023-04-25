Sami Atanabi, who lives in Cambridge, told NationalWorld late editor Amber Allott that he had been going backwards and forwards with the UK Foreign Office for days now, trying to work out how to best help seven family members in Khartoum.

He told NationalWorld these family members included his 88-year-old aunt, her 67-year-old son who is disabled, another son and his wife, and their three young children. All but his sister-in-law were British nationals.

“They’re running out of food… It’s not acceptable. You can’t leave an 88-year-old woman like this,” he said.

Mr Atanabi registered them with the Foreign Office this morning, but said despite government messaging that priority would be given to the most vulnerable - including families with children and the elderly - they had not been contacted for evacuations. The family are now one of many resorting to Plan B, he said, and are currently waiting on a bus which will take them out of the city, across 1,000 kilometres to the Egyptian border.