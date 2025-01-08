Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government has sanctioned ‘extreme’ right-wing group Blood & Honour over suspected terrorist activities.

HM Treasury said it has reasonable grounds to suspect that the group, a neo-Nazi network, promotes and encourages terrorism, recruiting individuals for these purposes, and makes funds available to support terrorist activities.

The asset freeze means that all funds and economic resources in the UK belonging to, or controlled by, Blood & Honour must be frozen immediately. The sanctions extend to any aliases under which the group operates, including 28 Radio and Combat 18.

Under these measures, people are prohibited from dealing with funds or economic resources owned or controlled by Blood and Honour making funds, financial services, or economic resources available to or for the benefit of the group.

A spokesperson says: "This action is the first use of the Treasury-led Domestic Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime to target extreme right-wing terrorism. The designation of Blood and Honour is a clear signal that the UK works proactively to stop terrorist financing and will take action against any who try to exploit the UK financial system for this activity.”

What is Blood & Honour?

Blood & Honour is a neo-Nazi group with a history of promoting far-right ideology established in the UK in the 1980s by Ian Stuart Donaldson, the lead singer of the band Skrewdriver. The group is known for promoting white supremacist ideology through the organisation of concerts and distribution of music that espouses racist and anti-Semitic views. The name "Blood & Honour" is derived from the motto of the Hitler Youth, "Blut und Ehre."

The organisation has been linked to various far-right extremist activities across Europe and has faced bans in several countries. For instance, Germany outlawed Blood and Honour in 2000 due to its neo-Nazi affiliations and activities.