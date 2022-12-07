Rishi Sunak said the partnership will help end Europe’s dependence on energy from Russia

The US is set to double its gas exports to the UK under a new partnership to drive down soaring energy prices.

The Prime Minister has pledged that the partnership to boost energy security, efficiency and affordability will cut prices for UK households and reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports.

The initiative, announced by Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (7 December), aims to ensure the UK’s national supply can “never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime”.

It has an “immediate goal” of stabilising energy markets and reducing demand, while seeking to build long-term resilience by accelerating the shift to clean alternatives. This will involve promoting nuclear fuels as a “safe” and “reliable” part of the transition, expediting the development of clean hydrogen, and driving international investment in offshore wind and carbon capture.

The partnership will complement the work the UK and US are doing together with G7 partners to support the use of clean and sustainable energy in developing countries through the Just Energy Transition Partnerships.

As part of efforts to drive down the cost of living, the US will aim to export at least nine to 10 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas to UK terminals over the next year - more than doubling the level in 2021.

The ‘UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership’ will be steered by a new UK-US joint action group, led by senior officials from the UK government and the White House, with the first meeting to be held virtually on Thursday (8 December).

Ending dependency on Russia ‘once and for all’

Sunak said the partnership will help end Europe’s dependence on Russian energy “once and for all” and bring down prices for British consumers.

He said: “Together the UK and US will ensure the global price of energy and the security of our national supply can never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime. We have the natural resources, industry and innovative thinking we need to create a better, freer system and accelerate the clean energy transition.”

Citing the war in Ukraine, Sunak and Biden said in a joint statement that it is “more important than ever” for allies to work together to build “resilient international systems”.

They said: “Our immediate shared goal to stabilise energy markets, reduce demand, and ensure short-term security of supply is underpinned by the longer-term objective of supporting a stable energy transition to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, which in itself will strengthen our energy security.