Vaughan Gething has announced he will step down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and effectively the First Minister following the resignations of four members of his Government in protest at his leadership.

He said he recognised that “rebuilding and renewal” was “not possible” under his leadership. In a statement announcing his resignation, he said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership. I recognise now that this is not possible.

“It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months. To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.

Getty Images

“To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales. I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.”

The resigning ministers – including his former leadership rival Jeremy Miles – said Mr Gething had to go to restore confidence in the Welsh Government after a series of scandals.

Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

Mr Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James and Lesley Griffiths posted their resignation letters online in an open show of opposition to Mr Gething’s continued leadership.

Vaughan Gething said allegations of wrongdoing on his part were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”. In his resignation statement, he said: “This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family.

“A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue. In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.

“My integrity matters. I have not compromised it. I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.”