Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a very heated meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

After Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s tense meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, their news conference was cancelled. Donald Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social account where he said that “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.”

President Donald Trump also said: “It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

Getty Images

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Donald Trump said: “You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country.” He also told him that “We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel, because you’re in no position to dictate that exactly. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel.”

Donald Trump also made reference to Zelenskyy not wearing a suit during their meeting and said: “He is all dressed up today.” The Ukrainian president had reportedly been advised to wear a suit for his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House and Donald Trump was said to have been offended when he didn’t.

During a meeting with President Franklin D Roosevelt during the Second World War, Winston Churchill wore a one-piece air raid outfit rather than a suit in 1943.

JD Vance also accused Zelenskyy of failing to be thankful for US’s support for Ukraine since the war with Russia started in 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now landed at Stansted Airport in the UK, his plane which was branded with Ukraine’s flag was met by a convoy of vehicles. He is expected to attend a major summit in London tomorrow, hosted by Sir Keir Starmer.

However, it has now been reported that Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at Downing Street this afternoon.