Voters slam economy as ‘on wrong track’ — but back skills revolution, poll finds

American voters say the U.S economy is failing them just 100 days into the new presidential administration, a major new survey reveals.

More than half (54%) of voters believe the economy is “on the wrong track”, according to the poll from nonprofit group Jobs for the Future (JFF), released today.

Just 24% of women said they felt the economy was heading in the right direction, compared to 46% of men.

Confidence in personal finances has also dropped sharply. Only 39% of voters aged 45–64 — known as the “sandwich generation” — said they felt financially secure, compared to a national average of 51%.

“Voters throughout the country are telling us that the systems designed to help Americans achieve economic mobility and opportunity are not working for them,” Maria Flynn, President and CEO of JFF, said.

“Across party lines, there's a real appetite for bold, skills-based approaches to helping people advance — and real opportunities for elected officials to meet that mandate.”

The research, carried out with Morning Consult, found huge public frustration at the lack of action from politicians and employers.

Although 80% of voters said expanding access to affordable, career-connected education and jobs was “important”, fewer than half were satisfied with the attention these issues were receiving in Washington.

Support for government action cuts across party lines, with three-quarters of voters (75%) saying the federal government should help Americans afford education and training beyond high school.

Some 76% backed a federal role in helping unemployed people retrain and find new work.

There was strong bipartisan support for specific reforms:

82% of Democrats, 79% of Republicans, and 80% of Independents want to expand registered apprenticeships.

84% of Democrats, 81% of Republicans, and 78% of Independents support more partnerships between schools and businesses to offer real-world work experience.

83% of Democrats, 79% of Republicans, and 76% of Independents back allowing students to use financial aid to pay for short, skills-based courses that lead directly to a job.

Karishma Merchant, Associate Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at JFF said: “At a time when voters are looking for real pathways to opportunity, Congress and the Trump Administration have a chance to deliver.

“There are several active, bipartisan policy proposals circulating on Capitol Hill that respond to the growing demand for more affordable, career-connected pathways — they include the JOBS Act, LEAP Act, and American Apprenticeship Act.

"It's time to deliver results that improve economic mobility for all Americans.”

The findings come after a previous JFF poll last autumn showed voters wanted action on education, training, and employment in the new administration’s first 100 days — a promise many now feel has not been met.

JFF has recently launched its 'No Dead Ends' policy roadmap, a blueprint for reforming America’s outdated education and workforce systems.

The plan calls for better career advice, more practical skills-based education options, and clear, durable routes to long-term employment and financial security.