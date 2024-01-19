Labour and the Liberal Democrats accused Rishi Sunak of "laughing in the face" of ordinary people over the NHS.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is challenged by a member of the public over the NHS crisis. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak walked away from a woman as she told him about a seven-hour NHS wait her daughter had to endure.

Sky News footage shows the Prime Minister being grilled by the ex-health worker on a walkabout in Winchester Hampshire. The clip starts with Sunak blaming the recent record waiting lists for NHS treatment in England on striking doctors.

He says: "Last year, towards the end of the year, we had two months with virtually no strikes in October and November." The woman responds: "Well that was a fortunate thing."

The PM continues: "Do you know what happened? The waiting list fell by 150,000 over those two months, and it just shows that when there aren't strikes we really can make progress. We didn't last year because of all the strikes."

The woman then interrupts as says: "But you could stop it all, you could make it all go back to how it used to be… where, if you had a problem, you could go to the hospital." In the middle of her sentence Sunak laughs.

She then starts to tell the PM "my daughter spent seven hours waiting", but he walks away. Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats hit out at the Prime Minister over the clip. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Rishi Sunak has no idea of the misery NHS patients are going through. When patients try to tell him, he laughs in their faces and walks away. When Sunak asks for their vote later this year, he will get a taste of his own medicine.”

Lib Dem Christine Jardine accused the PM of “laughing in the face of a former health worker whilst they are trying to explain to him the dire straits the NHS” is in, calling it “frankly shocking”.

Rishi Sunak laughs as member of public asks about NHS. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

Commenting on the video, Mark Russell tweeted: "Rishi Sunak is an absolute disgrace. He meets a common person, laughs at her concerns and then walks away." While Samantha Bush said: "Talks over her, laughs in her face, and then walks off when she tries to tell her story. Man of the people!"

Dr Sarah Scobie, the Nuffield Trust's acting director of research, told NationalWorld: "In order to get the waiting list down, we don't just need to increase activity to meet the demand which would have been there anyway, we also need to meet the demand that has built up since the pandemic and because of the pressure on the NHS. We need to do even more than that to ensure it will go down."

