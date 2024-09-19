Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was subjected to chants of “w***er” and boos as he paid a visit to Doncaster Racecourse for the St Leger.

The PM was at Town Moor to watch Saturday’s big race but a section of the crowd hurled abuse at the PM as he walked through the parade ring with his wife Victoria.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Footage appears to show the PM laughing off the abuse as a group of racegoers chant insults at him.

The clip, shot by St Leger-goer Amanda Teasdale, shows Sir Keir and his wife Victoria flanked by security as they make their way to the seats in the Grandstand.

Several members of the crowd can be heard chanting “w***er” at him while another hurls an insult about pensioners, referencing Labour’s recent and controversial cut to winter fuel allowances for millions of OAPs.

As the party make their way up the stairs, a chorus of boos can be heard directed towards Sir Keir.

Sir Keir and his wife have strong Doncaster connections and have been regular visitors to Town Moor over the years – but this is probably the first time they have faced such a frosty reception.

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the town before her death in February 2020.

The same year, he returned to Doncaster to make a key speech outside the city’s then unfinished Danum Gallery, Library and Museum on Chequer Road.

Arriving accomanied by Doncaster’s mayor Ros Jones, he opened his speech outlining his Doncaster connections, in front of the facade of what was once the Doncaster Girls High School.

He said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger.”

He married Victoria in 2007 – and during the election campaign, he shared a photo of his wedding day as he spoke about his background, making reference to his Doncaster family connections.