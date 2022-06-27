The recent ruling in America ending the constitutional right to an abortion has prompted mass protests

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the decision as “one of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime”, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also stating that he thinks the move is a “big step backwards”.

Speaking at a news conference in Kigali, Johnson said: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does.”

These are the laws in England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland regarding abortion.

What are abortion laws in the UK?

The Abortion Act 1967 covers Scotland, England and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.

The act states that an abortion can be carried out during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, as long as two doctors agree that the termination would cause less risk to the woman’s physical or mental health (or that of her children) than continuing the pregnancy.

The law also says that an abortion may also be carried out later in a pregnancy if:

It’s necessary to save the woman’s life

It’s to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman

There’s a substantial risk of the child being born with serious disabilities

By law, two doctors must verify that the requirements of the Abortion Act have been met, and health services must act women why they want an abortion.

What are abortion laws in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, abortion was decriminalised and subsequently made legal in October 2019, with a new framework for lawful abortion services brought into effect at the end of March 2020.

Terminations are allowed unconditionally up to 12 weeks and are allowed up to 24 weeks in cases where continuing the pregnancy would risk mental or physical injury to the woman or girl that is greater than the risk of aborting the pregnancy.

There is no time limit for an abortion in situations where there is substantial impairment to the fetus, including where death is likely to occur before, during or shortly after birth.

The 24 week limit is lifted in cases where there is risk of death or serious permanent injury to the woman or girl that is greater than the risk of termination, or when necessary in order to prevent serious physical or mental harm, including immediate necessity such as during birth.

Only medical professionals are able to perform abortions, such as registered doctors, nurses and midwives.

A termination can be conducted at a GP surgery, a Health and Social Care premises or at home using abortion pills - these can only be used for the second stage of early termination.

Despite abortion being legalised in 2019, abortion services in Northern Ireland remain limited.

Additionally, under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, abortion remains a criminal offence should a woman end her own pregnancy without the approval of two doctors.

How is an abortion carried out?

There are two options for how an abortion is handled:

A medical abortion, known as the “abortion pill”, where you take two medicines, usually 24 hours apart, to incude an abortion

Surgical abortion, where you have a procedure to remove the pregnancy

The NHS says that, after a person has had an abortion, they would need to take things easy for a few days.