What is Sue Gray’s report looking at and when will it be published?

Sue Gray is yet to release the full version of her report into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

She had to delay the publication of the document after the Metropolitan Police announced they were launching their own inquiry into the allegations, but published an interim version in January.

It was recently announced Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by police for attending a lockdown party in June 2022, which has thrown the impending report back into the spotlight.

But what will the investigation look at and when will the report be published?

Here’s what you need to know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be ousted by the Sue Gray report

What did the interim report say?

At the end of January, Ms Gray published a redacted version of her inquiry, with the 12-page document shared on the Government’s official website.

The inquiry examined 16 alleged gatherings and confirmed that the Metropolitan Police Service was investigating 12 of these, with the report describing the events that took place at No 10 between May 2020 and April 2021 as “difficult to justify”.

She said there “were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times”.

Ms Gray also said that she would not be publishing her full report at that time in order to not “prejudice” the ongoing Met investigation.

When will the report be released?

It is still unclear when Ms Gray’s full report will be published, but it is expected to be shared once the police have concluded their investigation.

The Met have not given any indication on when their investigation will end, which has involved working through more than 500 pages of documentation and 300 pictures, as well as the questionnaires filled out by those accused of attending a party.

The Met confirmed that at least 50 fines have been issued so far.

What could the report mean for Boris Johnson?

Many Tory MPs are said to still be considering their support of the Prime Minister and are waiting for all investigations into Partygate to come to a conclusion before casting their judgement.