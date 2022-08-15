The outgoing Prime Minister has been criticised for jetting off once again while the country grapples with a cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson is under-fire once again after heading on holiday for the second time this summer while the UK deals with a soaring cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister, who is due to leave the role in early September when either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss take his place, has faced strong calls to make an urgent intervention ahead of departing office as millions of households face spiralling food and energy prices.

But where has he gone? And what has Downing Street said about the holidays?

Boris Johnson has been criticised after taking his second holiday in a fortnight as millions of UK households face a soaring cost of living. (Credit: Getty Images)

Where is Boris Johnson?

With parliament currently in summer recess, Mr Johnson has jetted for some Greek sun, soaking up the rays near Athens with his wife, Carrie Johnson.

The couple were spotted shopping in a supermarket in Nea Makri, with Greek media outlet ‘In’ publishing a video of them inside the store.

The Johnson family last vacationed in Slovenia two weeks ago, with Mr and Mrs Johnson - who married in May 2021 - celebrating a belated honeymoon.

The jet-setting has caused concern, with inflation rates and the threat of a recession later this year.

What has Downing Street said?

Concerns were raised when moving vans were spotted outside Number 10, raising the question of whether Mr Johnson would even continue working from the residence ahead of his departure date on 6 September.

Moving vans have been spotted outside Number 10 Downing Street as Boris Johnson prepares to vacate the official residence. (Credit: Getty Images)

A Downing Street spokesman said that the Prime Minister would be informed of any “urgent decisions”, but remained silent on whether Mr Johnson would work from Number 10 for official duties upon his return to the UK.

He said: “The Prime Minister is on holiday this week.

“As is the way with prime ministers as you know by virtue of their role they’ll obviously be kept informed on any urgent issues and make decisions particularly those (related to) national security for example.”

He added: “If there were urgent decisions that required the PM’s input he will, of course, be involved in that. But the Deputy Prime Minister (Dominic Raab) is able to be deputised for meetings should they come up but as far as I’m aware there are no such meetings currently scheduled.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman added that the Prime Minister will remain “contactable”, saying: “Any urgent decisions that need to be made, he will obviously be involved and will leave that but he is on leave.”

Previously, the Treasury said that no “significant fiscal decisions” would be made by Mr Johnson in response to the cost of living crisis, saying that these decisions would be left for the incoming Prime Minister.

The Treasury added that Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is keeping in close contact with energy bosses as bills continue to increase rapidly.

What has been the reaction to Boris Johnson’s holidays?

There have been strong calls from UK politicians and business leaders in recent weeks for immediate support and action to be taken to avoid a worse situation for millions of people months down the line.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: “On the evidence of the last few months it seems to make little difference if the Prime Minister is in the office or on holiday as he has continually failed to meet the challenge of the Tory cost-of-living crisis. It’s all just one big party for Boris Johnson while the country struggles to pay their bills.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has just released Labour’s cost of living plan, also came under fire after holidaying with his family while on recess during the cost of living crisis.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis defended the Prime Minister’s jet-setting, telling LBC Radio: “Even when you are not in the office in Downing Street you are working.”

“He’s probably in about his second week [of] holiday in the last year or so, certainly this year. So while somebody is away, whether they are secretary of state or let alone the Prime Minister, they will be continuing to work.