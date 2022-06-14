Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused lawyers challenging the plan of ‘abetting the work of criminal gangs’

The government has confirmed that the first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda will go ahead.

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on BBC Breakfast that resettling asylum seekers in Rwanda was a “key part of our strategy for tackling the appalling people smugglers who are trading in people’s hopes and dreams.”

She confirmed the flight to Kigali would go ahead, even if only seven or eight people were on it.

A last ditch appeal to stop the flight altogether was rejected by the supreme court.

It comes after the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson accused lawyers challenging the plan of “abetting the work of criminal gangs.”

In a letter in The Times, Church of England have called the plan “immoral”, with the PM hitting back that his government are not “deterred or abashed”.

Here is everything you need to know about where Rwanda is.

Where is Rwanda?

Rwanda is located in central Africa and is bordered by Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Rwanda is located over 4,000 miles from the UK in central Africa (Pic: NationalWorld/ Kim Mogg)

A landlocked country, it is one of the smallest in Africa at 10,169 square miles.

The country made headlines around the world in the 1990s, due to the Rwandan genocide.

It began in 1994 and saw members of the Hutu community viciously attack the Tutsi community.

Between April and July 1994, more than 800,000 people lost their lives to the conflict.

The genocide ended when the Tutsi-dominated movement, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), captured Kigali and overthrew the Hutu government.

The country’s current president is Paul Kagame, who is a member of the RPF and has been in power since 2000.

What is the population of Rwanda?

Rwanda is one of the smallest countries in Africa.

Evening sunshine in Kigali, Rwanda (Pic: Getty Images)

It has a population of 12.6 million, making it the fifth most densely populated country in the world.

The country is around the same size as Wales, with its capital of Kigali being home to around one million people.

What is the weather like in Rwanda?

Rwanda enjoys a tropical highland climate.

The average daily temperature in the capital city of Kigali is between 12 and 27 °C.

Rwanda has four seasons, but they differ greatly to the UK.

Rwanda’s four seasons are made up of:

Long rainy season: March - May

Long dry season: June - September

Short rainy season: October - November

Short dry season: December- February

Why is the UK sending asylum seekers to Rwanda?

The plans, which were announced in April, will see asylum seekers deemd to have entered the UK illegally resettled in Rwanda to claim asylum there.

The flight on 14 June, will be the first in the plan’s five year trial.

Truss has said the asylum plan will “establish the principle” and disrupt people traffickers.

Protesters hold placards as they gather outside the Home Office in central London on 13 June to demonstrate against the UK Government’s intention to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

But, it has come under growing scrutiny, with the Church of England labelling it an “immoral policy that shames Britain” in a letter to The Times.

The letter, which is signed by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York also added: “those to be deported to Rwanda have had no chance to appeal, or reunite with family in Britain.

“They have had no consideration of their asylum claim, recognition of their medical or other needs, or any attempt to understand their predicament.”

It was also reported by The Times that Prince Charles had dubbed the plan “appalling.”