The BBC’s political top dog Laura Kuenssberg is back to questions political figures from across the spectrum on the most pressing matters of the week.

Sunday with laura Kuenssberg will air at 9am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The political editor is set to grill political figures on everything from the economy, to world politics, with an added chat to stars of the screen for a dash of the arts.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode.

Who is on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week?

This week, Laura will be joined by a range of gusts from the political spectrum, as well as stars of the screen. These guests are:

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride

Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK Husam Zomlot

Actors Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln

Adolescence writer and creator Jack Thorne

PoliticsJOE reporter Ava-Santina Evans

Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore

One of the biggest talking points of the morning will no doubt be the news that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will move to recognise a Palestinian state during a meeting at the UN General Assembly next week. Starmer previously said that the UK would make the move if Israel failed to meet several conditions including a ceasefire in Gaza and a commitment to a long-term peace plan.

Donald’s Trump’s state visit to the UK this week is likely to be a talking point also. This trip across the Atlantic sparked protests and criticism from some, meanwhile he enjoyed a state banquet at Windsor Castle alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior royals.

Sir Ed Davey has also been leading the Lib Dem’s party conference in Bournemouth this week. The political party will have discussed some of the most pressing political issues, but former leader Tim Farron’s attempt to “reclaim patriotism” from the far-right garnered a decent amount of attention. The ex-leader draped himself in the Blackburn Rovers-themed Union Flag during a speech at the conference, in opposition to recent ‘Operation Raise The Colours’ campaign, saying: “ We will not have our history, our heritage, and our home stolen by the poison of nationalism.”

It has been a busy week for Jack Thorne, whose Netflix mega-hit miniseries Adolescence swept up at the Emmy Awards in Hollywood. Alicia Vikander and Andrew Lincoln will also sit down to speak to laura about their new production The Lady from the Sea, a rewrite of the famous 1888 Norwegian play.