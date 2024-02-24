Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg | Who are this weekend’s guests joining BBC Politics journalist Laura Kuenssberg?
The guests on this week’s episode of “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg,” the BBC political discussion show, have been revealed, with her guests including a political leader, a Shadow Cabinet minister after a week of turmoil in the House of Commons, and the first female president of a European Country.
Kuenssberg, former Political Editor of the BBC, has presented the flagship politics series since September 2022. It replaced “The Andrew Marr Show” which had previously been on air from 2005 until 2021 and has seen guests including incumbent prime minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But who from the political spectrum is joining Laura Kuenssberg this “Sunday,” and what time is it airing on BBC One?
Who are this weekend’s guests on “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg”?
Lisa Nandy MP
Lisa Nandy is a British politician who currently serves as Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development. She is a member of the Labour Party and has held various positions within the party, including Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.
Nandy is known for her advocacy on issues related to social justice, international development, and community empowerment. She has been a vocal voice in debates surrounding Brexit, environmental policy, and economic inequality and has a background in campaigning and activism, having worked for various non-profit organizations before entering politics.
Sir Ed Davey MP
Sir Ed Davey is a British politician who is the leader of the Liberal Democrats, a centrist political party in the United Kingdom. He has represented the constituency of Kingston and Surbiton as its Member of Parliament (MP) since 1997, with a brief hiatus between 2015 and 2017. Davey has held various ministerial positions during his career, including Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change in the coalition government led by David Cameron. He is known for his advocacy on environmental issues, renewable energy, and civil liberties.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Davey's leadership of the Liberal Democrats focuses on promoting progressive policies, advocating for electoral reform, and providing a centrist alternative to the two major political parties in the UK.
Kaja Kallas
Kaja Kallas is an Estonian politician who currently serves as the Prime Minister of Estonia, having assumed office in January 2021. Kallas is the first female Prime Minister of Estonia and has been instrumental in shaping the country's political landscape through her leadership and policy initiatives.
She is a member of the Reform Party, a liberal political party in Estonia. Kallas previously served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2014 to 2018, representing Estonia. As Prime Minister, Kallas has focused on advancing digital innovation, economic growth, and strengthening Estonia's position within the European Union.
What time is “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” on TV this weekend?
This week’s episode of “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday February 25 2024 at 9am. Repeats are available on demand through BBC iPlayer
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.