In the run-up to the election, China repeatedly denounced Mr Lai as a dangerous separatist and rebuffed his repeated calls for talks.

William Lai has won the Taiwanese presidential election in a result that could ignite tensions between Tapei and Beijing. The Pro-independence candidate - who is currently the Vice-President of Taiwan - campaigned for the island's sovereign rights and a closer relationship with the U.S.

Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, is now set to replace the outgoign Tsai Ing-wen and fought off competition from Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang party and Ko Wen-je from the smaller Taiwan People's Party.

Voting ended on Saturday (January 13) following a tense campaign dominated by discussions over Taiwan's autonomy. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) advocates for a "one China principle" in which territories like Taiwan and Hong Kong are deemed part of greater China.

In 2023, tensions continued to rise between China and Taiwan after China criticised a new trade deal between Taiwan and the US. The U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade was agreed on June 1 2023, leading China to intensifyits military drills around Taiwan.

But who is William Lai and what does he stand for? Here's everything you need to know

Who is William Lai?

William Lai Ching-te is a candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and now set to become the president of Taiwan. He was born in 1959 in New Taipei City’s Wanli District and is the son of a coal miner.

Dr. Lai entered politics in 1996 and was elected to the Legislative Yuan representing Tainan City just two years later. He was subsequently elected by his Tainan constituents for four consecutive terms before becoming major of the newly-formed Tainan Special Municipality in 2010.

William Lai Ching-te is a candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party

Dr Lai left his post as major in 2017 to become Taiwan’s premier, a role in which he aimed to provide employment security and sustainability throughout Taiwan. In 2019, Dr. Lai accepted President Tsai Ing-wen’s invitation to be her vice-presidential running mate in the 2020 Taiwan election.