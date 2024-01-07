Pontins have closed several of their sites in recent months and Southport is the latest victim

A third Pontins site has been closed within weeks of the firm shutting two other holiday parks.

Its site at Southport held a New Year's Eve party for families on Sunday, but was closed in the last 24 hours due to flooding caused by Storm Henk.

A statement posted on Pontins official website on Wednesday 3 January said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Pontins Southport Holiday Park. After assessing the future viability of the park, we have come to the difficult decision to close our doors. Unfortunately, this means that Pontins Southport Holiday Park will be closing from Wednesday 3rd January 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A statement was also posted on the Pontins Facebook page which said: "Customers whose bookings will be affected by these closures will be contacted by our team and refunded. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The former holiday park giant once offered 30 destinations, but closed two of its six remaining sites in November – Prestatyn and Camber Sands holiday parks. Pontins is owned by Britannia Hotels which runs Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel and the Scarisbrick Hotel in Southport.