Pop stars with the most obsessed fans revealed including Metallica, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Morgan Wallen

A new study has unveiled the ten pop stars with the most dedicated fans and Taylor Swift came out on top.

The research, conducted by digital marketing experts Hennessey, analysed data from Ahrefs to examine the total searches globally for each pop star’s website. They then used this data to calculate the top ten.

Taylor Swift’s has the most dedicated fans, and her website receives 4,882,244 searches globally each month. Fans visit taylorswift.com to find direct links to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise, check out her tour schedule, and stream the superstar’s latest hits.

Coming in second place is Morgan Wallen. His website receives 1,260,484 hit each month from his global audience. On Morgan Wallen’s website, visitors can follow what the star is up to socially, with quick links to his Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X feeds.

The third spot is taken by The Weeknd’s. His website sees710,044 global traffic from searches each month. On his site, people can catch up on news about the artist, watch videos, and listen to his music. In addition to this, the weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has added a direct link for people to make a charitable donation to the World Food Program USA.

In fourth place is Lana Del Rey’s, her website receives 676,432 global traffic from searches per month. On lanadelrey.com, visitors are given the chance to buy the pop star’s festival clothing collection, listen to her music, and buy tickets for live dates.

Following closely behind in fifth place is the Beyoncé with 663,136 global traffic from searches per month. The website shows off some of Beyoncé’s latest looks, gives the lyrics to some of her latest songs, and provides a link to Cécred, a hair care brand founded by the singer-songwriter.

The Top 10 Pop Stars With The Most Dedicated Fans - via Total Global Traffic From Searches per Month

1. www.taylorswift.com 4,882,244

2. www.morganwallen.com 1,260,484

3. www.theweeknd.com 710,044

4. www.lanadelrey.com 676,432

5. www.beyonce.com 663,136

6. www.zachbryan.com 648,172

7. www.dualipa.com 493,107

8. www.metallica.com 482,291

9. www.dojacat.com 447,733

10. www.edsheeran.com 447,009

Ranking sixth through tength are Zach Bryan with 648,172 visits. Dua Lipa 493,107 visits, Metallica with 482,291 visits, Doja Cat with 447,733 visits, and Ed Sheeran 447,009 global visits from searches.

A spokesperson for Hennessey commented on the findings: “It’s fascinating to see the kinds of traffic that the websites for these pop stars command. If people need to know tour information, get official merchandise, or just find the latest news about their favorite stars, then they’re going to go to the official channel.

“It’s also interesting to see that some of the artists have chosen to use their platform to promote their recent projects, or godo causes, such as teh Weeknd's palcement of a donation link to the World Food Program USA.”