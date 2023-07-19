The sisters of popular influencer Annabelle Ham have confirmed that she has died. The vlogger and college student had more than 73,000 followers on Instagram and an additional 77,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She was best known for documenting her life as a student in Georgia but also produced content based around makeup tips as well as shopping hauls. The news of her death was announced on Instagram on Monday, July 18.

Her sister, Alexandria Ham said: “There will never be words for how heartbroken my family and I are. Annabelle was such a light to the world. A spark-plug. If you knew Annabelle, you loved her and loved being around her. She loved others so well too. Please keep my family in your prayers.”

The 22-year-olds other sister, Amelia, also paid tribute to her sister, saying: “Sometimes I don’t understand why god does things but, I can’t even put into words how hard this is. You would never think something like this would or could happen to you until it does. Annabelle was such a good sister to Alexandria, and me.

“She was amazing, she has gone to so many places, seen and done so many things,” she wrote, along with a photo of the siblings. I know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that’s what we have to do now. And I know she is dancing around in heaven right now. I can’t wait to give u a big hug one day.”