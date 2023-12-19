Port of Spain: Man shot dead near England cricket team's Hyatt Regency Hotel in Trinidad
A man was shot dead near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where both the England and West Indies cricket teams are currently staying during their T20 series. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 19), prompting an investigation by the he Trinidadian police.
Trinidad and Tobago's crime rate is ranked sixth globally, according to the official advice from the UK government. Travellers are warned about the "high level of violent crime" and the "risk of armed robbery" in the country. The advisory also says there is an increase in gang-related attacks and shootings in the city center of Port of Spain.
Prior to the incident, England's players had reportedly been instructed not to leave the hotel unless it was for cricket-related activities or a prearranged golf trip. The upcoming Tuesday match, which marks England's return to Trinidad after 14 years, however remains unaffected, with a team spokesperson confirming that there will be no changes to the existing security arrangements.
