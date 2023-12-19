A man was shot dead near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where both the England and West Indies cricket teams are currently staying during their T20 series.

A man was shot dead near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where both the England and West Indies cricket teams are currently staying during their T20 series. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 19), prompting an investigation by the he Trinidadian police.

Trinidad and Tobago's crime rate is ranked sixth globally, according to the official advice from the UK government. Travellers are warned about the "high level of violent crime" and the "risk of armed robbery" in the country. The advisory also says there is an increase in gang-related attacks and shootings in the city center of Port of Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was shot dead near the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where both the England and West Indies cricket teams are currently staying during their T20 series.

Advertisement

Advertisement