Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services scrambled to the scene of the incident in Waterlooville, Portsmouth, last night (April 13). The motorbike rider was treated at the scene for possible life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility, where he remains.

The crash took place in Milton Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.

It is understood that an air ambulance was deployed alongside police and paramedics. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called at 9.45pm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers and South Central Ambulance Service attended and a 40 year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital with possible life threatening injuries,” she said. “He remains in hospital and his next of kin have been made aware.