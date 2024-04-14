Motorbike rider fighting for his life in hospital following severe crash in Portsmouth

A man from Portsmouth is fighting for his life in hospital following a bike crash.
By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services scrambled to the scene of the incident in Waterlooville, Portsmouth, last night (April 13). The motorbike rider was treated at the scene for possible life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility, where he remains.

The crash took place in Milton Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.The crash took place in Milton Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.
The crash took place in Milton Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.

It is understood that an air ambulance was deployed alongside police and paramedics. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called at 9.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers and South Central Ambulance Service attended and a 40 year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital with possible life threatening injuries,” she said. “He remains in hospital and his next of kin have been made aware.

“An investigation is underway and we are conducting enquiries to establish what happened.”

Related topics:WaterloovillePoliceEmergency servicesAir ambulancePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.