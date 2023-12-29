A Post Office sign

Senior Post Office staff who presided over the Horizon scandal could face criminal charges, lawyers for the victims believe.

The scandal saw hundreds of postmasters and postmistresses prosecuted for fraud, false accounting and theft between 1999 and 2015, after the introduction of a computer system called Horizon. However, it transpired that the program was faulty and the postmasters were innocent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Times has reported today that lawyers representing the Horizon victims think there is enough evidence for police to investigate senior staff for perverting the course of justice - because of the cover-up of scandal. Postmasters say that Post Office managers either covered up the system's bugs or “deliberately shut their eyes to the obvious”. Emails submitted to the ongoing public inquiry into Horizon, which is due to conclude next year, have revealed that investigators who were looking into the postmasters were given bonuses that were dependent on how much cash they recovered under the Proceeds of Crime Act, and The Times says a postmistress was prosecuted for theft after her investigator had reported that there was insufficient evidence.

Paul Marshall, a barrister who has represented postmasters, said: “Based on recent weeks’ hearings there is more than enough evidence for the police to open criminal investigations into several senior Post Office staff.”