Post surgery clothes: Primark launches Breast Cancer Awareness collection

Primark is launching its biggest ever Breast Cancer Awareness collection and is set to donate over £1 million to cancer charities globally

Primark is launching its biggest ever range of products to provide support and comfort for those affected by breast cancer, which will be available in all its stores across the UK from 1 October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Primark’s latest Breast Cancer Awareness collection includes 37 products and is made up of two ranges with prices starting from £4: The post-surgery range includes specialist product developed for women affected by breast cancer and its solidarity range is a limited-edition range available to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year:

Post Surgery Range: These products have been designed with support and comfort in mind. The collection includes a zip front wireless bra with concealed zip and a t-shirt bra which fastens at the front, designed for comfort and to be easy to take on and off post-surgery. With prices starting from £7, all post-surgery bras have cotton or modal linings which ensure softness against the skin, include prosthesis pockets and are available in a variety of colours including soft pink, mocha and black.

Solidarity Range: This year features leisurewear products including hoodies, t-shirts, nightwear and underwear. New to the range are refreshing setting spray, lip oil, glow cream primer, Primark’s well-known travel mug in pink, the pink knit jumper, a wide-leg pyjama set for extra comfort as well as men’s seam free boxers and socks.

The retailer has also pledged to donate more than £1 million to cancer charities across the UK, Europe and the US, to help raise awareness, fund vital research and help those affected by breast cancer. This includes a donation of more than £330,000 to help with research and support for cancer charity Breast Cancer Now to fund its ‘Someone Like Me’ service in the UK. Colleagues and customers can also get involved with the campaign through fundraising initiatives and activations across its stores.

This is the second year that Primark is fully funding Breast Cancer Now’s vital ‘Someone Like Me’ service, which matches people affected by breast cancer with trained volunteers who have shared a similar experience, providing counsel from someone who truly understands. Volunteers from Breast Cancer Now will be visiting ten flagship Primark stores throughout October to share vital information and advice for shoppers.

Rachael Franklin, director of fundraising, communications and engagement at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with Primark once again, funding our vital Someone Like Me Service for the second year. Last year, the funding allowed volunteers to make over 2,000 hours of personalised calls to people in need of support, comfort and advice at an incredibly difficult time in their lives.

“This partnership means we can be there for more people affected by breast cancer, as well as raising vital breast awareness through in-store activations. With one woman diagnosed with breast cancer every ten minutes in the UK, our work is more important than ever, and this partnership takes us closer to our ambition - where everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives and is supported to live well.”

This year marks Primark’s fourth Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. Under the theme, ‘We’re with you,’ it spotlights the journeys of five women living in different countries, including the UK, who have been affected by breast cancer through self-directed videos and photographs.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “We’re committed to supporting women through all stages of their lives, and it’s incredibly moving to hear the stories of the real women featured in our ‘we’re with you’ campaign, who are each on their own inspiring breast cancer journeys.

“Breast cancer is something that can affect anyone, and I know so many of our customers and colleagues will have been touched by it in some way throughout their lives. That’s why we’re so proud to once again be working with Breast Cancer Now to continue raising awareness and donating vital funds, and to be offering customers our biggest ever range of affordable and accessible products to support those who really need it.”