Prince Harry: Duke of Sussex loses legal challenge after his security is reduced in the UK
The Duke of Sussex has lost his High Court challenge against the Home Office over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.
Harry took legal action over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of publicly-funded protection when in the country.
At a hearing in London in December, the US-based duke’s lawyers said he was “singled out” and treated “less favourably” in the decision by the body that falls under the remit of the Home Office. They said a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a “successful attack” on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair”.
The Government said Harry’s claim should be dismissed, arguing Ravec was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be “bespoke” and considered on a “case-by-case” basis. In a ruling on Wednesday, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the duke’s case.
Ravec has delegated responsibility from the Home Office over the provision of protective security arrangements for members of the royal family and others, with involvement from the Metropolitan Police, the Cabinet Office and the royal household.
