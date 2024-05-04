Sanda Island could be yours for a cool £2.5m

For those who have always dreamed of their own private fiefdom, Sanda Island is an interesting proposition.

Sanda Island is off the Kintyre Peninsula

It is located off the Kintyre Peninsula in Argyll and includes seven houses, a tavern, a pier, a slipway, a lochan and its own beautiful sandy beaches.

It is 13 miles, by sea, to the south of Campbeltown and just 20 miles to Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

There are seven houses on the island

Over the last 20 years the population of Sanda has fluctuated from three inhabitants to just a sole resident and it is currently thought to be unoccupied.

But the island has connections with several historical figures and a more recent notable owner.

The lighthouse and cottages

It is said that St Ninian is buried here, and the island was in possession of the Priory of Whithorn in Galloway until the Reformation. Reputedly Ninian's grave was marked by an alder tree, and whoever stepped on it would die.

In the Middle Ages, there was some association with the Bruce family, notably, Robert the Bruce and his brother Edward. Edward lends his name to "Prince Edward's Rock", which is just south of Sanda Lighthouse.

The main house is a five bedroomed farmhouse

Robert was once forced to flee here, en route to Ireland after being pursued by the English navy. He later sheltered at Rathlin Island, which is less than twenty nautical miles away, and which is where he was said to have seen the legendary spider in the cave.

In the south of the island are "Wallace's Rocks" which may be linked in legend to William Wallace.

There are several smaller islands included in the sale

In the later 16th and 17th centuries, the island was connected with the MacDonalds of Kintyre. Sanda has had a number of different owners in its history, including, in 1969, Jack Bruce of the rock group Cream.

It now has the potential to be developed as a tourist destination.

A cottage and one of the slipways

The main house is a refurbished farmhouse with five bedrooms.

The interior of the farmhouse

The majority of the houses have been renovated by the current owners including installation of double glazing, new shower rooms and underfloor electric heating.

The majority of the homes have been refurbished

There is also a helipad close to the road that connects the farmhouse and lighthouse cottages.

The asking price, in excess of £2.5 million, also includes several smaller islands such as Sheep and Glunimore.

One of the cottages adjoins a sandy beach

The land on Sanda extends to 418 acres, used for grazing and there is a small in-hand farm currently with 55 black faced sheep and a population of deer.

There is an abundance of wildlife on Sanda Island and it is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to its maritime cliff and nationally important breeding bird colony, the largest in Kintyre.

Wildlife includes deer, a huge number of seabirds and a seal colony

This includes colonies of puffin, storm petrel, razorbill, Manx shearwater and many others. There is also a large colony of grey seals often seen bathing on the rocky foreshore.