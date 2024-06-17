This video More videos

Shocking video shows a group of Pro-Palestine activists smashing up a weapons factory in Kent after breaking in during the night.

CCTV footage shows a group dressed in orange jumpsuits making their way through a broken window before seemingly smashing up the inside of the factory.

The Palestine Action protesters used sledgehammers and crowbars to gain entry to Instro Precision, whose premises are situated in Discovery Park, a business park near Sandwich. Palestine Action said "tens of activists cut through three security fences, breaching the high-security premises".

A spokesperson added: "Some laid 'stinger' spike strips at the roads leading to the factory to prevent any vehicular entry, while a smaller contingent broke into the factory itself. The group claimed its activists were "dismantling technology, machinery and parts used to produce weapons of war, in order to prevent the export of arms to Gaza and their use in massacres of the Palestinians".

Kent Police confirmed seven people had been arrested following the incident. A spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a protest at Discovery Park, Sandwich shortly before 3.30am on Monday June 17. Officers are currently at the scene and seven people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"They have been taken into custody and an investigation into the incident is underway.”