Four protesters have climbed onto the Scottish Parliament roof. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

A group of pro-Palestine protesters have scaled the Scottish Parliament to hang a banner and the Palestinian flag, as part of their protest against the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza that has seen thousands killed.

The group of five reportedly climbed up the awning outside the main entrance on Thursday morning (November 9), unfurling a banner which reads "Stop arming Israel" alongside the country's flag. The incident came ahead of the First Minister's Questions in the chamber at noon.

As reporters shouted questions to the protesters, one member of the group said: “We’re here to put pressure on the Scottish Government to take action against arms exports to Israel. The occupation of Palestine is illegal, what’s happening right now is genocide.”

It is known if the group is affiliated to any organisation.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said: “Protesters have gained access to the roof and unfurled a banner. Police Scotland are in attendance. There is no disruption to Parliament business and public access to the building is unaffected.”