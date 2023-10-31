Pro-Palestinian activists call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at London’s Liverpool Street station sit-in protest
A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a protest on Tuesday at Liverpool Street Station in London.
A group of pro-Palestinian activists and supporters have staged a protest during a Tuesday rush hour, demanding an immediate ceasefire to Israel's attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.
Sisters Uncut, an action group who organised the protest, said more than 500 people joined the protest, and warned that the protest would 'escalate until our demands are met."
Advertisement
Advertisement
They said on X: "Hundreds of commuters have joined our sit-in at Liverpool Street Station to demand an end to the siege on Gaza, ceasefire now! End the occupation. Join us. We are many."
Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration. It comes after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer resisted pressure from within his own party to call for a ceasefire in the conflict. He instead urged both parties to agree to a humanitarian pause to allow aid in and people out of the war zone.