Sisters Uncut, an action group who organised the protest, said more than 500 people joined the protest, and warned that the protest would 'escalate until our demands are met."

They said on X: "Hundreds of commuters have joined our sit-in at Liverpool Street Station to demand an end to the siege on Gaza, ceasefire now! End the occupation. Join us. We are many."

Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration. It comes after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.

