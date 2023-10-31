Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Sir Bobby Charlton to be remembered in memorial service
Air strike killed and injured hundreds in Gaza refugee camp
Dog website pulls XL bully ads as government confirms breed ban date
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Pro-Palestinian activists call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at London’s Liverpool Street station sit-in protest

A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a protest on Tuesday at Liverpool Street Station in London.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
More than 500 people staged a sit-in protest in Liverpool Street Station in London calling for a ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel. (Picture by SistersUncut)More than 500 people staged a sit-in protest in Liverpool Street Station in London calling for a ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel. (Picture by SistersUncut)
More than 500 people staged a sit-in protest in Liverpool Street Station in London calling for a ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel. (Picture by SistersUncut)

A group of pro-Palestinian activists and supporters have staged a protest during a Tuesday rush hour, demanding an immediate ceasefire to Israel's attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.

Sisters Uncut, an action group who organised the protest, said more than 500 people joined the protest, and warned that the protest would 'escalate until our demands are met."

They said on X: "Hundreds of commuters have joined our sit-in at Liverpool Street Station to demand an end to the siege on Gaza, ceasefire now! End the occupation. Join us. We are many."

Most Popular

Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration. It comes after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.

A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Picture by Sisters Uncut)A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Picture by Sisters Uncut)
A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Picture by Sisters Uncut)

Earlier on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer resisted pressure from within his own party to call for a ceasefire in the conflict. He instead urged both parties to agree to a humanitarian pause to allow aid in and people out of the war zone.

Related topics:SupportersIsraelGazaKeir StarmerLiverpool Street station