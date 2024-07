A banner and protestors outside Downing Street this afternoon | James Manning/PA Wire

Scores of protestors have gathered outside Downing Street protesting the reported arrest of Tommy Robinson.

Two men were seen wearing “make America great again” hats at the Tommy Robinson protest and women joined the raucous crowd of about 70 people.

One man held up a T-shirt printed with a black-and-white photograph of Robinson with his mouth taped over and the text “#freetommy”.

A man who appears to have organised the protest was warned by police that protesters were blocking the highway and access to Downing Street, and risked being removed.

An officer told him “we want to work with you” to allow the protest.

Dozens of protesters crowded around and loudly chanted “Tommy Robinson” at a young woman who said his film of a Syrian schoolboy was libellous.

The woman appeared to be filming on a phone as she made the comments and was escorted away by police.

As she walked away, the crowd turned and pointed at her, repeatedly shouting “oh Tommy Robinson”, with one apparently teenage boy shouting “f*** Palestine”.

It comes after Robinson was arrested under anti-terror laws, according to his supporters, after a protest at which a film was allegedly screened in contempt of court. His detention was made public in a post on his verified X account and follows a march led by Robinson and a counter-protest in central London on Saturday which attracted thousands of people.

A complaint was later made over a film which was allegedly shown to the crowd in breach of a High Court order, with police saying officers were making further inquiries.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, also on Saturday afternoon posted a one hour 45 minute film on X, in which he said he had previously avoided publishing the video because he was “scared”.

It is unclear whether Robinson’s arrest is related to the film, which centres on the case of Jamal Hijazi, who was a schoolboy when he was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.

A post on his X account on Sunday said: “We can confirm that Tommy Robinson has been detained by police using powers afforded to them under the Terrorism Act 2000.

“That’s right, you read that correctly, Tommy is being held by police using counter terrorism legislation.

“We will update you as and when we can.”

The Metropolitan Police said there was “no Met involvement” in reference to the post about Robinson’s arrest.

In response to a complaint about the film on X on Saturday evening, the Met said: “We did not know what films would be shown during the event. Organisers of protests are not required to share those details in advance. There is no power for us to compel them to do so.

“Officers on duty for the event couldn’t reasonably have been aware of civil proceedings ongoing in relation to a particular film, but having now been made aware we’re making further inquiries to determine what action we need to take.”

Syrian refugee Mr Hijazi successfully sued Robinson in 2021 after he made false claims, including about Mr Hijazi attacking girls in his school.

The court also ordered an injunction preventing Mr Robinson from repeating the allegations he made against the then-teenager.

In August 2022, Robinson was fined £900 for failing to turn up at a High Court hearing to be questioned about his finances related to pre-trial costs in the case of around £43,000.

In June this year, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) filed papers to begin potential contempt proceedings against Robinson over allegations he breached the court order from 2021.