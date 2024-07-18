£2.6 million given away by the UK’s biggest free lottery, Pick My Postcode

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pick My Postcode is a free online postcode lottery funded by adverts, like a free newspaper or TV channel. It was founded in 2011 by Chris Holbrook with the name Free Postcode Lottery. It had humble beginnings, starting out by giving out as little as £10 a day. Over the last thirteen years, the main prize pot has risen to £200 a day, they’ve changed their name, had a rebrand, and added an additional six draws for more chances to win daily.

Pick My Postcode now has over three million members checking the draws daily to see if their postcode has come up. And now they celebrate having given away over 2.6 million pounds to its lucky winning members. This includes member’s bonuses which is an extra pot of money which members grow themselves by visiting the website daily, completing surveys and by taking up extra offers. A members bonus never resets even after they win, it will continue to grow if they visit the site.

When asked how he felt about having given away over 2.6 million pounds, founder Chris Holbrook said: “I set Pick My Postcode up for a bit of a laugh, but never could have predicted giving money every day for over 13 years, and certainly not millions of pounds. Not only that, but I was able to quit my job and now employ 11 people full-time. It's the best thing I've ever done, and we're proud to be a great alternative to gambling.”

Recently, they had a very lucky couple from Bedfordshire win for a second time in under a year. Val and Jeff Hollingsworth, a retired couple won £1,094.29 on Pick My Postcode, only 10 months after their first win of £665.53. They plan to put both these winnings into the same holiday fund, a trip to see their grandchildren in Perth, Australia. Jeff had been unaware that your Pick My Postcode bonus doesn’t reset after you win, so “couldn’t believe it!” when they found out it would only continue to grow, and reward him with an even healthier pot for their lucky second win.

The biggest win on site however, was back in May 2023, when a member won an innocuous £10 on the stackpot. However, they’d been painstakingly building their bonus, and ended up winning a total of £8,750.21. They’d been very patiently waiting for a win for eight and a half years before their postcode had finally been drawn, but it was worth the wait. Commenting on their win, they said: “A massive thank you to Chris and his team for this fantastic site, I am so grateful for this win. I don’t think people realise how hard it is to get a site like this off the ground in the first place and then build it up to being the best site online”.

Because Pick My Postcode is completely free, they will never ask you to give any bank details or personal information. Winners are paid via PayPal using their email addresses, so you don’t even need to give your name to be entered, only your postcode and email.