£35k Volkswagen lost to sea as crowds watch the car being dragged under water after being stranded on beach

Going, going...gone. Crowds watched as the £35,000 SUV sank below the waves today...
By Matthew Calderbank
3 minutes ago
Going, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan SantoroGoing, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan Santoro
Going, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan Santoro

A Volkswagen was lost to the sea after being stranded on the beach in Cleveleys today. The Tiguan Allspace SUV - which costs around £35,000 new - was found abandoned and stuck in the sand today.

Going, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan SantoroGoing, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan Santoro
Going, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan Santoro

It appeared to be in good condition but was without its registration plates, leading some to question whether it had been stolen. The car was visible at low tide this afternoon but will again sink below the waves when high tide returns at around 9pm this evening. Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceVolkswagen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.