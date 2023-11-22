Despite new research saying new puppy owners are also overwhelmed and anxious, NationalWorld's parents say one experience pales in comparison

New puppy parents are as overwhelmed as those with a newborn, new research suggests, with many experiencing frequent anxiety and turning to social media for advice in droves. The study was commissioned by science-based pet nutrition brand Royal Canin to launch its ‘One in a Billion’ campaign, which aims to provide a source of credible information for new dog owners - recognising puppies' unique needs.

The canine experts studied 1,000 owners of pups up to 12 months old, finding many went through similar rollercoasters of emotion as new parents, as they tried to find out how best to care for their new family member. More than half (52%) turned to social media for advice when they first brought their pooch home – with 16% following more than 10 TikTok accounts in the very first days.

One in five who surfed the net for advice found the volume of information and accounts overwhelming, while 42% described often feeling anxious during the first few months of their canine’s life. But researchers warned social media searches were also turning up misleading information, which might not actually be in a young dog's best interests.

The brand also analysed more than 2,500 pieces of puppy-related online content across more than 20 platforms, and found 19% of images and videos returned when searching for ‘puppy advice’ showed dogs displaying worried or anxious behaviour and body language. This figure was highest of all on TikTok, with 28% of content featuring dogs showing signs consistent with stress. A further 13% of videos on TikTok under 'puppy training' were dogs taking part in social media challenges, while 39% of 'puppy challenge' results also showed dogs looking anxious.

New puppy owners are feeling overwhelmed by mountains of frequently contradictory online information, researchers found (Royal Canin/PinPep/SWNS)

One in five new owners had participated in puppy-related social media challenges, like the viral ‘Cheese Tax’, researchers found. Almost as many had created mini portions of human food as a treat for their pet – despite expert advice they can contain potentially harmful ingredients and unbalance the nutrients needed to support a puppy’s growth.

Behavioural medicine vet specialist Dr Sarah Heath told SWNS the research suggested that engaging puppies in social media trends was being mistakenly portrayed as a legitimate way of training young dogs. “Beneficial early puppy education and training should be about ensuring that dogs can lead happy, quality lives, living harmoniously with people," she said. “If puppies are overwhelmed by emotion, they are not able to learn effectively. Ensuring that puppies are calm and positively engaged with the world around them is the best way to help them to become confident and sociable adults.”

The dog owner study also found 64% valued their new pet as a member of the family, with 41% claiming their pup was their best friend. But if they had that time again, 36% of puppy owners would have done things differently - with 18% avoiding social media advice altogether, and 37% choosing a single reputable source of information.

Associate editor Marina's Dexter (left), and Beth with late editor Jamie Jones (NationalWorld/Supplied)

Dr Lauren Hayes, a vet working for Royal Canin, added: “It’s always been an overwhelming moment when your new puppy arrives... With tens of thousands of accounts to turn to now it’s no wonder that new owners are feeling more overwhelmed than ever, and some are unwittingly falling into damaging behaviours with their new puppies."

As well as behaviour, pet nutrition was another area that is being flooded with misinformation online, she said. "Puppies have not yet developed their digestive systems and need adapted levels of nutrients to support their growth, for example, at peak growth, puppies actually need up to four times as many calories as an adult dog," she continued.

Is a puppy or a newborn more overwhelming - what do NationalWorld's parents say?

Marina Licht, Associate Editor

"Having had two newborns and a puppy, I would probably say having a puppy was easier, but that might have been because there was a bit of a gap between when I had newborns and getting a puppy. For a year and half, my then puppy Dexter, now four and half, went to bed every night in the kitchen and didn't disturb us.

"My children on the other hand (only when they were newborns), used to cry a lot. Dare I say it though, and this is probably because we didn't train him properly, Dexter is still very much like a newborn today. He has separation anxiety, cries if I leave him for a second, but I love him unconditionally and he greets me after I do go out like I have been on an overseas trip for a year!"

Jamie Jones, Late Editor

"My first experience of puppies first hand was when my mum bought me a fluffy bundle of German Shepherd when I was a teenager. In her first 18 months she had gnawed through every leg on a dining table and six chairs, pulled up one carpet, and two lots of lino, and chewed the door seal on the washing machine on several occasions. Waking up to 'accidents' as my little fur-ball learned how to become toilet trained was always a low point.

"All of that being said, a baby of the dog variety is nothing to the whirlwind a newborn human brings into your life. The little bundle of joy seems unhappy about something a large proportion of every day - hunger, thirst, too hot, too cold, the rustling of a crisp packet, a sneeze maybe - all things that can cause great upset and must be rectified - immediately. If you do manage to get them to sleep, it's usually on you and if you dare attempt to move them they will inevitably wake again. Any whether you breast feed or bottle feed, neither is a simple as sticking some kibble into a bowl and letting them help themselves, which you can of course do with a pup. And you have just as much poo do deal with, albeit contained in a nappy.