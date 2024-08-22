Putting Breastfeeding Myths to Bed: Why Breastfeeding Doesn’t Have to Mean Sleepless Nights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In support of National Breastfeeding Month, Winstanleys Pramworld has joined forces with Jade Zammit, an Infant & Child Sleep Consultant at Beyond the Stars, to debunk the myth that breastfeeding inevitably leads to poor sleep for both parents and babies.

"I often hear mothers say, 'I know sleep isn't great because they are a breastfed baby,'" shares Jade. "Having worked one-on-one with over 150 families, I can confidently say there's almost an equal split between breastfed and bottle-fed babies. Just because your baby is breastfed doesn't mean they'll sleep less than bottle-fed babies—in fact, I've seen many breastfed babies sleeping wonderfully!"

So, why is there a misconception that breastfed babies are notoriously poor sleepers? Let's clear up this myth and discover practical ways to help both you and your baby enjoy a restful night's sleep.

Booby Traps: Understanding the Sucking Reflex

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Breastfeeding Month

Babies are born with a strong urge to suck, which activates a reflexive response whenever they encounter the breast, fingers, or a dummy. This reflex is essential for self-soothing and has impressive calming effects: it can lower heart rate, reduce blood pressure and alleviate stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Breastfeeding and sleep are deeply connected,” explains Jade. “In the early months, the sucking sensation biologically soothes babies, helping them meet their comfort and sleep needs as part of their natural rhythms. By around six months, while the biological need for sucking to self-soothe decreases, it often remains a comforting and habitual practice for many babies.”

Latching Onto Success: Mastering Sleep Associations

Babies often develop sleep cues or associations to signal bedtime. Establishing a calming bedtime routine can help your baby recognise it’s time to wind down. While breastfeeding is a common sleep association, other comforting elements like dummies, soothing music, gentle lights, white noise, or physical closeness can also help your baby settle down, both at bedtime and during nighttime wakings.

"One crucial tip I always offer is to incorporate multiple sleep associations," advises Jade. "This strategy provides a range of supportive techniques to help settle your baby, allowing them to feel familiar and comfortable in their sleep space. When they wake, they're less likely to feel frustrated or upset because they aren't solely dependent on a single sleep aid. This integration helps their sleep cycles align more smoothly. While feeding can still be part of their routine, including these additional cues in their sleep environment can enhance overall sleep quality."

Nighttime Nursing: Is Your Baby Really Hungry At Night?

To understand if your baby truly needs to nurse throughout the night, it's important to evaluate their sleep and feeding patterns. Are they consuming enough calories during the day? How do they sleep during the day, and how much milk are they taking in?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your baby tends to fall asleep immediately after feeding, it might be more out of habit than hunger” explains Jade. “If you’re happy with this routine, that’s absolutely fine and you don't need to change a thing! However, if you notice a pattern of feeding-to-sleep and most of these feeds are not driven by hunger, consider introducing other sleep associations. You can also gradually reduce these nighttime feeds while continuing to provide comfort and support.”

Before deciding to wean your baby from nighttime feedings, there are several signs that may indicate they are ready for some form of night weaning:

They consume more calories at night than during the day. They show little interest in their first morning feed. Their feeds are very brief, and they don't seem to be actively feeding for long. They wake up frequently and only use feeding as a way to fall back asleep.

It's crucial to assess your baby's natural appetite and ensure they are getting sufficient calories during the day. Also consider whether you are prepared to start the night weaning process - breastfeeding offers benefits for both mother and baby, so it's essential to consider your own feelings and thoughts as well. Remember, there's no right or wrong approach!

A Solid Support Network: The Secret To Success

"Support networks are invaluable," says Jade. "I often meet mothers who feel they must do the entire bedtime routine alone because they breastfeed. However, I encourage mothers to enjoy a good feed with their baby and then involve their partner or family member in the rest of the bedtime routine. This shared responsibility can make a world of difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon Scanlon, marketing manager at Winstanleys Pramworld, shared: “A great way to involve other family members in the bedtime routine is by exploring the option of expressing milk. This approach not only provides mums with a well-deserved break but also fosters a deeper connection between the baby and other caregivers. There are so many options available from manual and electric breast pumps to wearable models designed for busy mums on the go - there’s something to suit everyone's lifestyle and budget.”

With the right strategies and support, both parents and breastfed babies can enjoy a restful night’s sleep. By understanding and implementing these insights, families can create a balanced and supportive sleep environment, ensuring that both mother and baby thrive.