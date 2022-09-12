A bank holiday has been declared on the day of the late Queen’s funeral to allow people to pay tribute to Her Majesty

As the country comes to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II , and the start of a new reign under King Charles III , more details are starting to emerge of the events that will take place to allow mourners to pay tribute to our late monarch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, for those who can’t travel to London to see the late Queen as she lays in state, there are various books of condolence which have been set up for people to sign.

The government has also advised that other memorial events will be taking place across the UK .

So, just when can you visit the late Queen lying in state, how can you sign a book of condolence, how can you watch Her Majesty’s funeral and what other commemorative events will be taking place?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Various memorial events have been planned acorss the UK in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

When is the Queen lying in state?

People who wish to pay their respects to the late Queen will be able to view her closed coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday 8 September, will lay in state in London’s Westminster Hall 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday 14 September until 6.30am on the day of her funeral, Monday 19 September.

Everyone can travel to the capital city to see the coffin if they wish, however, people are being warned that they may have to stand in a queue of at least 12 hours.

Mourners are anticipated to visit in their thousands, and many of those will likely be prepared to queue during the night for their moment with Her Majesty.

The queue is expected to stretch all through central London, and people who want to visit have been advised by the government that there will be little chance to stop and rest as the queue will be continuously moving.

What rules are there for seeing the Queen lying in state?

The government has also set out various rules people must follow if they do go to see the late Queen.

People will need to dress respectfully, and any clothing with political or offensive slogans will be banned.

It is also important that visitors remain silent while inside the Palace of Westminster.

The queues will be monitored by police and stewards, who will remove anyone who acts inappropriately or is drunk.

Everyone should also be prepared to pass through airport-style security checks, as there will be tight restrictions on what can be taken in. Only one small bag with a simple opening or zip is allowed per person.

Full details of the route for the queue will be published at 10pm on Tuesday 13 September, with full guidance on the government website.

People are also advised to take food and drink with them and, although children are welcome, parents and carers should think carefully about whether or not to take them.

Government guidance also states people should not film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.

When will the Queen’s funeral take place?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will begin hours after her lying in state period ends.

The Queen’s funeral will take place at 11am in Westminster Abbey in central London.

It will be attended by members of the royal family, heads of state and world leaders, as well as other important public figures.

After the funeral, the late Queen will be taken to Windsor Castle for her final resting place in St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried alongside her parents, sister Princess Margaret and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

How can I watch the Queen’s funeral?

THe Queen’s funeral will be televised on all the main UK TV channels, so people can watch the proceedings at home.

The day has also been declared as a national bank holiday to allow people to watch the events of the day and pay their respects to the late Queen in private, although it will be at the discretion of employers to grant workers the day off work.

How can I sign a book of condolence for the Queen?

You can sign an online Book of Condolence on the Royal family website as there will be no physical books of condolence at royal households.

For those who would prefer to sign a physical book of condolence, there are opportunities to sign them at various Town Halls and other locations throughout the UK.

Please check with your local authority for more information about what is available in your area.

You can also sign the NationalWorld Book of condolence online.

When will other memorial events be taking place in the UK?

The government has said that other forthcoming ceremonial and commemorative events across the UK will be announced in due course.