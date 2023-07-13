The new analysis from the RAC found that the biggest hikes in drop off fees are at Southampton and Belfast International

According to the RAC, airport drop off fees around the UK have increased by a third for drivers in the past year. These are initial fees charged for dropping off someone as close to a terminal as possible.

The RAC found that the biggest hikes in drop off fees are at Southampton and Belfast International. Airports argue that the soaring prices act as a deterrent to stop drivers from ‘lingering’ around and to help keep flight costs down.

Southampton Airport, which sees around 1.8 million passengers a year, raised their fee from £4 to £6 for 20 minutes. Belfast also raised their fee for a short stay, from £1 to £3 for 10 minutes. Despite those raises, Stansted Airport is still the most expensive for drop-off costs at £7 for 15 minutes.

Airports at Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Liverpool John Lennon have each added £1 to their fees while London’s Heathrow froze the fee at £5 with no time limit. The only airports in the analysis that allow free drop offs were Cardiff, Inverness and London City.

Speaking to the BBC, The Airport Operators Association, which represents airports in the UK said the increased revenue helped "keep charges to airlines lower" and helped "maximise the range of flights that can be offered to all passengers".

The RAC analysed a total of 21 airports. Since last August, they found that eight of those 21 airports have either raised or introduced charges for dropping off passengers. They warned that motorists should ‘brace themselves’.

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at RAC said: "Being dropped off at the airport by car is the only reliable way to make their flight on time.

