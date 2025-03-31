Tai Woffinden, a three-time world champion, was back riding for Sheffield Tigers as they look to reclaim their Premiership title in 2025 | Getty Images

One of the biggest names in Speedway and three-time world champion Tai Woffinden is fighting for his life in hospital after a high-speed crash in Poland.

Britain's most-decorated speedway racer is understood to be receiving treatment in a hospital after he was involved in a three-rider crash while racing for Rzeszow in Poland.

The 34-year-old is believed to have broken his femur and both hands, according to media reports in Poland but doctors are still assessing his condition.

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened just after the start of the race and also involved two other riders Bartosz Bańbor and Franciszek Majewski. All three are believed to have collided with an inflatable barrier at the first turn. The race was immediately halted.

The superstar racer is the star attraction at Sheffield Tigers this season and formerly rode for Wolverhampton Wolves.

Details were shared on Rzeszow's official Facebook page which read: "Our rider, Tai Woffinden, had a very serious accident during the seventh race in a sparring match in Krosno.

"Tai was transported by helicopter to Rzeszów, where his condition is now being diagnosed by doctors. Detailed information will be provided after examinations.

"We would like to thank (Krosno president) Grzegorz Leśniak for his quick reaction to the accident of our rider and for providing him with all the assistance. SO, WE STAND WITH YOU!"

Sheffield Tigers added on X: “We are aware of a racing crash involving Tai Woffinden in Poland this afternoon. Out of respect for Tai and his family, we politely ask supporters not to respond to, or share, any rumours.

“We will provide supporters with an official update when it is appropriate to do so. “

The racer had his 2024 season ended early when he broke his elbow nine months ago.