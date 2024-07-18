Rainy Day activities with a twist and how to keep your children entertained this summer
With the weather forecast predicting the wettest summer in 100 years, we know it can be challenging to find ways to keep your kids entertained and off their devices.
Why not turn those rainy days into an opportunity for your child to explore a new passion or develop a new skill?
As schools start to break up for the summer holidays, there's a group of young people offering their unique skills to entertain children over the (wet!?!) summer holidays in return for some pocket money!
How’s this for some fun activities to keep the kids entertained over the next 6 weeks….
George, a master of the Rubix cube, is offering younger children his expertise solving this iconic puzzle
Tara, currently working in the West End, is offering musical theatre sessions for aspiring actors
Ayos, a passionate chess tutor wants to share his skills on strategy
And Aanika is sharing her love of traditional Indian dance and taking bookings for some Bharatnatyam dance lessons.
With St Swithens day predicting 40 more days of rain, these talented young people might be just the answer for a lot of parents out there!
Head over to www.mypocketskill.com to find talented, young people aged 13 - 24 to help entertain the kids this summer.
More information: [email protected]
