Rally for rent controls planned outside Scottish parliament as government debates housing bill

A rally in support of rent controls is planned to take place in Edinburgh in the coming days as the government debates a new housing bill.

Organised by Living Rent, an organisation that campaigns for renters' rights in Scotland, the rally is due to take place outside the Scottish Parliament in the capital on November 27.

The new housing bill set to be debated by the Scottish Government and, if passed, will see a series of comprehensive rent controls introduced across the nation.

Living Rent are calling on the public to come together and show MSPs that rent controls are desperately needed.

The bill is to have a stage one debate and be voted on by MSPs on November 28, the day after the rally takes place.

If the bill passes, amendments will be considered in stages two and three before it is then brought into law.

According to Living Rent, “Landlords are lobbying hard to water down the bill and MSPs are beginning to listen”.

They have encouraged the public to come to the rally with their “best placards, best chants and bring all your friends”.

The Housing Bill was introduced on March 26 and is currently in stage one with it being given to a lead committee before the debate and vote on the general principles of the bill is held in parliament.

If the general principles of the bill are not accepted in the vote, then the bill cannot become law.

If they are, then the bill will move onto stages two and three where amendments can be made to it.

The changes in law brought about by the bill if it passes are aimed at protecting tenants and preventing homelessness. Living Rent has been contacted for comment.

Speaking today (THU), Living Rent Chair Aditi Jehangir, said: “We are holding this rally, the night before the bill is debated in Parliament, to show to politicians that tenants need rent controls.

“Landlords have been lobbying hard to water down the Housing Bill.

“They have powerful allies in parliament, and already our Housing Minister is talking about the need to 'attract more investment' and protect business’ profits.

“Landlords are organised, well-funded, and already threatening legal action if rent controls dent their profits. “MSPs need to ignore landlords’ threats and vote to protect those most impacted by rent controls - tenants.

“Without rent controls tied to the property, landlords will be incentivised to evict tenants to hike up rents. “And we need rent controls strong enough to bring rents down to make our cities genuinely affordable.

“In the midst of a national housing emergency, MSPs must listen to tenants and vote to introduce strong, effective rent controls that bring rents down.”

Story: Deadline News