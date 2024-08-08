TV presenter Ranvir Singh has spoken about how the riots have been affecting her and her family. | Getty/NW

TV presenter Ranvir Singh has shared a heartbreaking family story amidst pleas about the ongoing riots and disorder across the UK.

Preston born star Ranvir, who is of Indian descent, has taken to her Instagram account to make various comments off the back of the riots which have broken out over the past week.

The riots, which have also taken place across the country, started after misinformation spread about the identity of the killer of three young girls in the horrific Southport knife attack last Monday.

46-year-old Ranvir informed her 129K followers this week that she was not only on a break from her regular appearances on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine to enjoy the summer with her son, Tushaan, but that she had also made the decision to stay away from the news.

In the Instagram story, shared on Monday, Ranvir also told her followers of a heart-breaking story involving one of her family members who is fearful of getting caught up in the disorder.

In the story Ranvir wrote: “Spending my break - keeping the news away from my son and also checking in on family in Hull, Sunderland, Birmingham, Coventry. My nephew who is an NHS doctor on duty in Yorkshire is spending time trying to find out where and when the next race riots are so he and other brown/black doctors can share a car home with a buddy to stay safe in numbers.”

The mum of one then continued with an appeal to her followers as she wrote: “If you are white and have friends or extended family who are Asian or Black it's really the time to show up and stand with them - send a text to ask if they're ok - fear and anxiety is swallowed down lingers in the gut.”

The following day, Ranvir, who grew up in Preston but now lives in the Chilterns down south, took to her story again to share a video depicting a 76-year-old man who turned up to protect a mosque in Liverpool during the weekend riots.

In the video, Liverpool local Harry says “I can’t tolerate racial attacks by anybody, whether its personal or in an organised group like we’re confronted with here. I’ve dealt with a couple of racial attacks, personal ones, I got involved and separated people and I’ll do the same here. That’s the only thing a responsible person should do.”

Sharing the video to her own account, Ranvir took the opportunity to reflect positively on life growing up in Preston as a girl of Indian descent.

In overlay text, the former Woodlands Primary School, Kirkham Grammar School, Lancaster University and UCLan student wrote: “Harry reminds me of every neighbour we have had the pleasure of knowing since the 1960s”

Most recently, Ranvir also shared a story posted by the former footballer Lianne Sanderson which read: “Just wanted to send some to anyone that needs it or feels these riots are heavy on them. Because I do. When you are a minority or a person of colour. It cuts deep. Trust me.”

In her own story, Ranvir wrote: “Thanks for saying what's in my heart”.