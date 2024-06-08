Rapist chef who is a 'clear danger to women' raped two victims and abused a third

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Man sentenced to nine years for serious sexual offences in the Edinburgh area

An Edinburgh chef who raped two former partners and abused a third over a three-year period has been jailed for nine years. Haydn Edmonds was found guilty of four charges on May 7 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The 37-year-old chef targeted his victims, all former partners, in a campaign of domestic abuse, in the Edinburgh area between June 2016 and June 2019.

He caused his first victim fear or alarm by threatening to harm himself, holding a knife to his wrist, and sending her a photograph of tablets along with abusive texts. Edmonds then raped a woman in 2016 before carrying out a serious sexual assault on another victim in 2019. He also acted in a threatening or abusive manner that caused his victim alarm after he held a sword to his jaw while issuing threats to harm himself.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on June 7, he was given an 11-year extended sentence with a nine-year custodial term. He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely. Non-harassment orders were granted for all three victims, for an indefinite period. Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Haydn Edmonds poses a clear danger to women. The offences he carried out against these vulnerable women are reprehensible. The bravery of his victims in reporting him to the authorities shows immense strength and courage, for which they should be commended. I hope this conviction brings some comfort as Edmonds now faces the consequences of his depraved behaviour.

“We urge any victim of similar offending to come forward, report it and seek help. You will be taken seriously, listened to, and we will use all the tools available to us to pursue justice.”

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Brown said: “The investigation revealed Edmonds to be a manipulative and sexually violent individual who poses a significant risk to women. It is due to the courage of those came forward to report his abuse that he has been held to account for his actions.

“I would urge anyone who has suffered sexual violence to come forward and report it to us, regardless of the passage of time. Working alongside our partner agencies, we will support you through the process, investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.