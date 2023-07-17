Health warnings have been issued for 54 beaches across the south West of England. Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has said the heavy rain the area has endured in recent days has left thousands of beachgoers at risk.
The group has placed 33 beaches in Cornwall alone under the ‘sewage pollution alert’. This means that in the past 48 hours, storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in these locations. In addition to these, a further 21 places have been issued a ‘pollution risk forecast’, meaning there is a chance sewage will appear in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Water experts recommend beachgoers should wait a minimum of 72 hours after heavy rainfall before venturing into the sea. This is due to the risk of swallowing contaminated water which can lead to serious health issues.
Josh Harris, who is part of SAS, told Metro.co.uk: “When it rains, it pours sewage. Water companies treat our coastline, rivers and lakes as an open sewer, with decades of under-investment whilst shareholders and directors get paid millions.
“It’s a totally unacceptable situation and that’s why we are demanding an end to dirty money in the water industry and an end to sewage pollution.”
Surfers Against Sewage was created more than 30 years ago in 1990 by a group of Cornish surfers from the villages of St Agnes and Porthtowan on the north coast of Cornwall, and now consist of over 20,000 members.
Full list of 54 beaches under a raw sewage alert
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following beaches have been placed under a raw sewage alert:
Kingsand
Cawsand
Portwrinkle
Downderry
Seaton
Millendreath
East Looe
Readymoney Cove
Polkerris (pollution risk forecast)
Par Sands
Shorthorn Beach
Charlestown
Duporth (pollution risk forecast)
Porthpean Beach (pollution risk forecast)
Pentewan
Portmellon
Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
Porthluney (pollution risk forecast)
Pendower (pollution risk forecast)
Porthcurnick (pollution risk forecast)
Gyllyngvase
Swanpool
Maenporth (pollution risk forecast)
Porthallow (pollution risk forecast)
Porthoustock
Coverack
Kennack Sands (pollution risk forecast)
Polurrian Cove
Poldhu Cove (pollution risk forecast)
Perranuthnoe
Marazion (pollution risk forecast)
Long Rock
Penzance (pollution risk forecast)
Wherry Town (pollution risk forecast)
Porthgwidden
Porthkidney
Gwithian Towans
Godrevy Towans
Portreath
Trevaunance Cove
Perranporth (pollution risk forecast)
Crantock
Fistral South
Fistral North
Porth
Mawgan Porth
Porthcothan (pollution risk forecast)
Harlyn Bay
Trevone Bay (pollution risk forecast)
Polzeath (pollution risk forecast)
Trebarwith Strand (pollution risk forecast)
Crackington Haven (pollution risk forecast)
Summerleaze (pollution risk forecast)
Crooklets (pollution risk forecast)