Rawson Street fire: Tragedy as woman, 24, and boy, 9, die in house fire in Nottinghamshire
A woman, 24, and a nine-year-old boy have died in a house fire
A woman and a child have died in a house fire. Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Rawson Street, in the village of Selston, Nottinghamshire, just after 1am on Sunday (January 14).
The woman, aged 24, and a nine-year-old boy were rushed to hospital with serious injuries but have since died, Nottinghamshire Police said on Thursday (January 18).
The force has now launched a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Detective Inspector James Oakton said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of these two young people at this incredibly sad time. Specially-trained officers are continuing to support family members in any way we can.
“This has also been a traumatic event for the local community, especially for neighbours who will no doubt be shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to an officer. They are there to help.
“We are continuing to work alongside our fire colleagues to establish exactly what has caused the fire but at this stage we do not believe it was suspicious.”
Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Damien West said: “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and community affected by this tragic fire in Selston. I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this incident for their efforts, throughout the incident and in the time since.
“I know that everyone who attended gave their everything to save those affected by this fire. We are grateful for the outstanding support from the other emergency services who attended the scene and for understanding and support from the local community at this difficult time.”
Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 38 of 14 January 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
