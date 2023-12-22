Reality TV legend Katie Price and the cast of the M&S Bank Arena's panto Sleeping Beauty made a surprise visit to families staying at Alder Hey House this week to help spread some Christmas cheers.

The cast wore full costume for the visit to the ‘home away from home’ accommodation, which offers a free, safe place to stay for families of seriously ill children receiving care and treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

They stars spent a couple of hours listening to stories, signing autographs, posing for pictures with families and staff, giving out gifts and making everyone feel special.

Katie Price said: “It must be so hard for families to get into the Christmas spirit with their children in hospital so I’m really happy we were able to come and spend some time here to bring a bit of panto sparkle and hopefully put some smiles on faces. The staff are incredible here, they do everything they can to make everyone feel at home. I can see the wonderful impact that this place has on so many families during really difficult times.”

The free accommodation for families is provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities UK and is located next to the hospital.

The Sleeping Beauty panto at The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena stars Price as Carabosse, comedy star Bippo as The Castle Clown, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Lucy Kay as The Fairy, Joseph Hewlitt as the Prince and Hope Thompson as Princess Beauty.

