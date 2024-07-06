Rebekah Farrar: Woman, 20, has been missing for a week from Billingham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rebekah Farrah, from Billingham in the north east, has not been seen since Sunday, June 30.
Cleveland Police say that there are “concerns” over her welfare following her disappearance. Rebekah is white with blue eyes and is “very slim”, say police. She is 5ft tall, has very long half-blonde and half-black hair, and has “666” tattooed on her knuckles.
When last seen Rebekah wore a long-sleeved black Nike running top, light green jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers and was carrying a small black bag. She may have travelled to the Fife area of Scotland. Call Cleveland Police on 101, ref SE24125323.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.