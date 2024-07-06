Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-year-old woman has been missing for a week.

Rebekah Farrah, from Billingham in the north east, has not been seen since Sunday, June 30.

Cleveland Police say that there are “concerns” over her welfare following her disappearance. Rebekah is white with blue eyes and is “very slim”, say police. She is 5ft tall, has very long half-blonde and half-black hair, and has “666” tattooed on her knuckles.

