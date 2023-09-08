King Charles III has unveiled an unseen portrait of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II to mark one year since her death.

The selected image captures Queen Elizabeth during a formal portrait session in 1968 when she was 42 years old.

The unveiling marked a year since the passing of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch , who peacefully died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

King Charles III said: "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

Earlier on Friday (September 8) Charles and Queen Camilla attended a sombre service at the Scottish church where the late Queen worshipped, where private prayers were held and a moment of reflection was observed for the nation’s longest-serving monarch.

Members of the royal family also honoured the anniversary around the country, with the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving a floral tribute to the late Queen at St Davids Cathedral in Wales during a private service.

The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where his grandmother was laid to rest.

William and Kate’s moving social media tribute "We all miss you" was echoed by the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, who wrote on Instagram: "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much."

Handout photo dated October 16, 1968 taken by Cecil Beaton, issued by the Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023 of the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark the anniversary of her passing. (Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023/PA Wire)

The late Queen’s niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon, who were close to their aunt and saw the monarch frequently, joined the King and Queen at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.