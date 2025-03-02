Residents in the South Yorkshire city of Sheffield say they were abruptly awoken this morning by ‘explosion’ sounds and a series of loud bangs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confused locals took to social media at around 8am this morning (Sunday March 2) to report they had heard a series of extremely loud noises, but they did not know what they were or where they were coming from.

One social media user said they had heard multiple 'loud explosions' in the Hillsborough area of the city, while another said they had heard the noises in Oughtibridge several miles away. Others in Wisewood and Walkley also claimed to have noticed the sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local radio station, Greatest Hits South Yorkshire, repoorted that the noises were a result of a planned recyling plant demolition. Along with a video, which shows big clouds of smoke rising in the air, they posted on X: “Were you woken up by a big bang in Sheffield this morning? It's reportedly a planned demolition at a recycling plant in Hillsborough that's sent up a huge dust cloud.”

In the video, car alarms could be heard going off and dogs could be heard barking, presumably as a result of the noises and the vibrations it would have caused.

Some locals complained that they had not been warned in advance about the demolition while others, so were upset that their sleep had been cut short, questioned why it had taken place so early on a Sunday morning. Others said they were aware that a controlled demolition was taking place today, but they did not know it would happen at around 8am.

Some claimed they were worried that their were bombs going off in the city after suddenly hearing ‘three loud bangs’ and not knowing what had happened.