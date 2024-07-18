Revealed: The Top 30 Things That Bring Us Joy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Landing a funny joke, getting a good night’s sleep, and spending quality time with family and friends are among the little things which bring people joy.A study of 2,000 adults found 88 per cent appreciate small everyday things including laughing until your cheeks hurt, a great meal, and sinking into a hot bubble bath.

Further little pick-me-ups during the average day include listening to your favourite song, walks in the country and the excitement of booking your next holiday.

When it comes to looking ahead, 57 per cent enjoy spending time thinking about travelling more, 49 per cent hope to spend more time with loved ones, and 28 per cent are keen to start a new hobby.

Paul Pomroy, CEO at leading provider of UK short break experiences, Warner Hotels, which commissioned the research, said: “There are so many things in life that give us simple moments of joy, from listening to your favourite music to feeling the sun on your face.

“For many people, taking time away from their day-to-day lives to unwind and connect with loved ones can be a great way to boost endorphins too.

“A short break provides the perfect opportunity to create those moments of joy, whether it’s relaxing in a spa, taking part in exciting activities, or simply spending quality time with friends and family.”

The study found the average adult experiences four moments of joy each day, with 37 per cent often setting aside time to do things which make them happy.

Nearly eight in 10 (79 per cent) believe happiness is ‘infectious’ and 35 per cent will often go out of their way to spread positivity to others.

When it comes to lifting their own mood, those polled will, on average, treat themselves to something four days during a typical week.

And 26 per cent find they do this more in 2024 compared to 2023, due to a growing desire to live in the moment (40 per cent).

It also emerged 44 per cent appreciate the small things in life, and four in 10 want to spend money on things that make them happy.

To help switch off from everyday life, the OnePoll.com study found 43 per cent will frequently book short stays away.

And while 46 per cent say booking a holiday brings them joy, 43 per cent claim the feeling fades just three days after returning home.

To prevent this from happening, 41 per cent will look through holiday photos, 32 per cent enjoy reminiscing, and 16 per cent will attempt a recipe they tried while away.

What’s more, 32 per cent will even start planning their next trip, with 27 per cent only waiting up to three months before doing so.

Paul Pomroy added: “Now more than ever before, people are prioritising finding joy in the little things in life – and a short break is a great way to experience all the things that bring you happiness.

“Our research shows that while people are happy to treat themselves and spend money on things that make them happy, they also want to feel they are getting real value from those experiences.

“With Warner there’s a great deal included to help create those special moments – whether it’s sharing a meal with a loved one, releasing stress at axe throwing, or dancing to your favourite music at a live show.

“Essentially it’s about giving people the opportunity to experience the things that bring them happiness, and the survey findings are a great indication of what people are looking for when they stay with us.”

TOP 30 THINGS THAT BRING US JOY

1. A good night’s sleep

2. Spending quality time with family and friends

3. Getting into bed with freshly washed sheets

4. A great meal

5. Receiving a hug from a loved one

6. Walks in the country

7. Feeling the sun on your face

8. Booking a holiday

9. Chocolate

10. Giving someone special a present

11. Your favourite song coming on

12. Taking a bite of a delicious slice of cake

13. Getting a quiet moment to yourself

14. Laughing till your cheeks hurt

15. Seeing the sun rise

16. Finishing a great book

17. Your favourite dish being on the menu

18. Not having to cook

19. A hot cup of coffee in the morning

20. Going to watch a live show

21. Sinking into the bath

22. Having a relaxing massage

23. ‘Date night’ with your partner

24. The last day of work before annual leave

25. Landing a funny joke or quip

26. Getting dressed up for a nice meal

27. Winning a game

28. A glass of wine after a busy day

29. Floating in a swimming pool

30. Dancing to your favourite song like no one’s watching