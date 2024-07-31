Revealed: which industries have the most self-employed?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New ONS data has revealed the number of self-employed workers in the UK has fallen in all but three industries.

There are approximately 4.3 million self-employed workers in the UK, contributing around £278 billion to the economy each year*. Post-pandemic, the sector suffered from rising costs and financial uncertainty but has since slowly recovered. New data, however, has revealed year-on-year self-employment numbers have fallen in all but 3 industries

The experts at Dolan Accountancy analysed the latest ONS data** to reveal which industries are seeing the biggest changes in self-employment.

The data shows a 3% decrease in self-employed workers year-year. In total, there were 4,250 self-employed workers in March 2024, compared with 4,373 in the same period before. Just 3 out of the 14 industries reported an increase in self-employed since March 2023.

The Agricultural, Forestry and Fishing industry recorded the highest growth in self-employment, increasing by almost a third (28%) since March last year. This is followed by the Public administration & defence sector which has grown 25% in the past year.

The Construction sector has also witnessed a small growth in self-employment, increasing by 5% in the past year. The Construction sector continues to have the highest number of self-employed workers than any other sector, reaching a high of 773 in 2024; the highest since pre-pandemic levels.

When looking at the industries facing a decline in self-employment, the Finance and Insurance sector has seen the largest decline in the past year. Overall, the sector has had a 24% decline in self-employed since March 2023. This is closely followed by the Food and Accommodation sector which has seen a 22% decline.

Real Estate and Manufacturing industries have also witnessed a significant drop in self-employment over the last year. The number of self-employed in the real Estate sector has fallen nearly 20% and the Manufacturing sector has seen a 15% decline.

Industries facing a fall in self-employed workers and % change of self-employed workers (2023-2024)

Finance and Insurance -24%

Accommodation and food service -22%

Real Estate -20%

Manufacturing -15%

Wholesale and retail trade -14%

Information and communications -9%

Education -8%

Transportation and Storage -5%