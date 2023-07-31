The Prime Minister has confirmed hundreds of new oil and gas licences will be granted in the UK, along with two new carbon capture projects, in its effort to "boost British energy independence".

In a statement, Rishi Sunak said: “We have all witnessed how Putin has manipulated and weaponised energy – disrupting supply and stalling growth in countries around the world.

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses.

“Even when we’ve reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas. But there are those who would rather that it come from hostile states than from the supplies we have here at home.

“We’re choosing to power up Britain from Britain and invest in crucial industries such as carbon capture and storage, rather than depend on more carbon intensive gas imports from overseas – which will support thousands of skilled jobs, unlock further opportunities for green technologies and grow the economy.”

The commitment for new oil and gas licences will “drive forward our energy independence and our economy for generations”, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

Mr Shapps said in a statement: “In the wake of Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, our energy security is more important than ever. The North Sea is at the heart of our plan to power up Britain from Britain so that tyrants like Putin can never again use energy as a weapon to blackmail us.

“Today’s commitment to power ahead with new oil and gas licences will drive forward our energy independence and our economy for generations.

Hundreds of new oil and gas licences to be granted in the UK

“Protecting critical jobs in every region of the UK, safeguarding energy bills for British families and providing a homegrown fuel for our economy that, for domestic gas production, has around one-quarter the carbon footprint of imported liquified natural gas.

“Our next steps to develop carbon capture and storage, in Scotland and the Humber, will also help to build a thriving new industry for our North Sea that could support as many as 50,000 jobs, as we deliver on our priority of growing the economy.”

The Prime Minister said new oil and gas drilling licences for the North Sea would help the UK achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announces a plan to expand North Sea drilling

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Rishi Sunak said: “Even when we reach net zero in 2050 a quarter of our energy needs will still come from oil and gas.”

He said using domestic oil and gas would be better for the environment than importing it.

The 2030 ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles remains government policy, the Prime Minister has said.

Asked if the policy still stands, Rishi Sunak said: “Yeah, that’s about new cars. Not all existing cars. So it’s the sale of new cars. That’s been the government’s policy for a long time. It remains the government’s policy.

“But what I have said more generally on my approach, is that we will transition to net zero, I’m committed to it, but we will do it in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn’t necessarily add burden or cost to families’ bills, particularly at a time when inflation is higher than any of us would have liked.

“And more generally, on motorists, I think actually, this was down recently to the Ulez expansion that your listeners may or may not be familiar about which, which I don’t think it’s the right thing.

“I think at a time when, as I said, families are looking at bills and worried about inflation, adding £12.50 on to their life every time they visit the supermarket or a GP or drop their kids off at football practice does not seem to me to be the right thing to do.”

Asked if he had travelled to Scotland on Monday by private jet, the Prime Minister said: “I’ll be flying as I normally would and that’s the most efficient use of my time.

“But actually that question brings to light a great debate here, if you or others think that the answer to climate change is getting people to ban everything that they are doing, to stop people going on holiday, I mean, I think that’s the absolutely the wrong approach.”